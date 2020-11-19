Paul Hollywood releases statement as GBBO's Laura is targeted by cruel trolls

By Polly Foreman

Great British Bake Off star Laura Adlington has been targeted by trolls since last Tuesday's episode.

Paul Hollywood has slammed trolls targeting Bake Off contestant Laura, after fan favourite Hermine was sent home on Tuesday's episode.

Read more: How to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021

The GBBO judge, 54, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram responding to the trolls, writing: 'I’ve heard of some sad people trolling Laura, it’s disgusting behaviour.

"Those of you who may not be aware how Bake Off works or new to the series may have missed what we have ALWAYS done on Bake Off judging.

"Each week stands on its own!! It never matters what any baker has done in previous weeks. Even if you win 4/5 star bakers and then have a bad week you will be at risk of going sadly. It’s the rule that has been in place for 11 years!!

"Also I ONLY give out handshakes in signature not in Showstopper or technical, there was on exception 3 years ago… STOP trolling any of the bakers!!

"Remember Prue and I can actually smell and eat the bakes… Bring on the final X".

Laura was targeted by trolls who were angry at judges Paul and Prue Leith for choosing her to stay over Hermine.

Taking to Twitter to address the trolling earlier this week, Laura wrote: "It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault.

It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault. I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here. — Laura Adlington (@LauraAdlington) November 18, 2020

"I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here."

It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted. — Laura Adlington (@LauraAdlington) November 18, 2020

She added: "It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted."

NOW READ:

Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever