Great British Bake Off shock as Sandi Toksvig quits after three years

Sandi has quit GBBO after joining in 2017. Picture: Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig has decided to step down from the Great British Bake Off after joining in 2017.

The Great British Bake Off has faced its fair share of controversy over the past few years after Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc all quit when the show moved to Channel 4.

And now producers have been dealt another blow, as Sandi Toksvig has announced she’s stepping down after just three series.

The 61-year-old TV presenter has said she’s departing the programme to work on other projects, including Channel 4 series 'The Write Offs'.

She will still appear on the next edition of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer in the Spring.

In a statement, Sandi said: "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from 'The Great British Bake Off' so I can spend more time with my other work.

"As my waistline will testify, 'Bake Off' is an all-consuming show."

She added: "Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

"These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

Sandi and Noel have fronted the show since 2017. Picture: Channel 4

"'Bake Off' is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."

And fans of the show are devastated, as one wrote on Twitter: "NO SANDI DON’T GO #bakeoff".

"AW NOT SANDI LEAVING BAKE OFF," said another, while a third added: "You will be missed very much, both you and Noel are why I watch Bake off x"

Sandi and Noel Fielding originally took over presenting duties when the programme moved to Channel 4.

Before that, it was fronted by Mel and Sue on BBC, while Paul Hollywood is the only remaining original judge who now works alongside Prue Leith.

Richard McKerrow, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer for Love Productions, said: "We’ll always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of 'Bake Off' when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue.

"She has contributed hugely to 'Bake Off' over the last three years, with her sharp witty sense of humour and her passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during her time in the tent. We wish her all the very best on the exciting projects she is currently working on and beyond."

Channel 4 is now looking for a replacement for the star, with producers adding: "Candidates must have experience of mopping up spills and the occasional tear, making tea and keeping the amateur bakers to time."