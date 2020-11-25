Bake Off leaves viewers 'in tears' as series is dedicated to 'everyone helping us get through 2020'

By Alice Dear

Bake Off fans were left emotional as the show put together a special montage for the finale.

Bake Off 2020 has officially come to an end, with Peter Sawkins being crowned the winner in last night's finale.

After three gruelling rounds, Dave and Peter were left neck and neck when it came to announcing the winner, with the 20-year-old student just sliding into top place.

READ MORE: How to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021

Peter was named winner of The Great British Bake Off 2020. Picture: Channel 4

If seeing Peter win wasn't emotional enough, the finale left viewers in tears as they shared a special montage at the end of the programme, dedicating it to "everyone helping us get through 2020".

During the end scenes, a message came up which read: "This Bake Off is dedicated to everyone helping us get through 2020. Thank you."

The montage then went on to update viewers on what the bakers have been doing since they stopped filming the series.

The show was dedicated to 'everyone helping us get through 2020'. Picture: Channel 4

A photo revealed that Sura, Lottie, Laura, Dave and Mark had met up since the show.

It also revealed that Peter had returned to his University studies, and that his housemates had no idea how far he had got on the show until last night.

The montage also revealed that Dave and his wife had welcomed a baby boy, Ronnie, who was born at 8:12pm on Sunday, October 11.

Dave and his wife have since gone on to welcome a son, Ronnie. Picture: Channel 4

There was also a dedication to former Bake Off contestant Luis Troyano who passed away this year.

The baker, who appeared on the 2014 series of the show, died from oesophageal cancer at only 48.

The last few minutes of #GBBO sent me over the edge. Peter’s love affair with the show, the montage, the dedications.... Crying at #BakeOff, you can tell it’s been a rough year! — Stew🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@stew_sc) November 24, 2020

Why do I always cry at when they show the montage at the end of every #BakeOff series? #GBBO — Lauren Joy Miller (@laurenjoymills) November 24, 2020

Great series. Brilliant final. Well deserved winner. Emotional montage at the end. Superb job by Matt Lucas. Well done #BakeOff, you’ve been the perfect distraction to 2020 and all its horrendousness. #GBBO — Richard. (@TheLastRichard) November 24, 2020

One person took to Twitter following the finale, writing: "That final montage on #GBBO just had me in floods of tears. Maybe it was simply the release of all that tension during such a challenging year. Thank you for making the last couple of months that little bit easier & more enjoyable. Bake Off was like a tonic for the soul! #BakeOff."

Another commented: "The last few minutes of #GBBO sent me over the edge. Peter’s love affair with the show, the montage, the dedications.... Crying at #BakeOff, you can tell it’s been a rough year!"

A third shared: "Great series. Brilliant final. Well deserved winner. Emotional montage at the end. Superb job by Matt Lucas. Well done #BakeOff, you’ve been the perfect distraction to 2020 and all its horrendousness. #GBBO".

READ NOW: When is Great British Bake Off back in 2021?