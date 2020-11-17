When is Great British Bake Off back in 2021?

The Bake Off will return in 2021. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

Will the Great British Bake Off be back next year and who will present the show? Here’s what you need to know about the next series….

The Great British Bake Off kicked off this autumn, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith putting a new batch of bakers through their paces.

Unfortunately, series 11 is nearing the end, with the final few hoping to be crowned the ultimate Starf Baker.

But will the Bake Off return in 2021? And when will the next series air? Here’s what we know…

The good news is, Bake Off WILL be returning in 2021, with bosses already on the hunt for a new line up.

The Bake Off should be back in September/October 2021. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

On their application page, Channel 4 have said filming will take place between April and August in 2021, which means it will likely air in September/October in 2021.

With uncertainties over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this could change.

Speaking to new applicants, the Bake Off team said: "We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and we are following the advice of Public Health England.

“As a result, we may adjust how or when we carry out auditions. The safety and welfare of everyone involved in our productions is always paramount."

Who will present The Great British Bake Off in 2021?

It's unknown who will be in the line up for the Bake Off in 2021, but it's assumed that Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be the judges.

New presenter Matt Lucas is also thought to be returning alongside Noel Fielding.

Meanwhile, it looked like the Bake Off was going to be cancelled this year after the whole of the UK was put on national lockdown in March.

But with a change of venue and new social distancing restrictions put in place, the show went ahead.

The bakers first had a nine-day quarantine before going to stay at Down Hall in Essex where it was filmed.

They then spent two weeks in the Bake Off ‘bubble’, staying in the same hotel as the rest of the contestants, as well as the crew working on the show.

There was a lot of down time for the bakers to get to know each other behind the scenes, with former contestant Rowan telling Metro.co.uk: “We would have a drink in the bar after filming.

“They laid on entertainment too. We had a zoom quiz with Tom Allen (host of An Extra Slice).”

