What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

The Bake Off final is tonight. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions

By Heart reporter

When is the Bake Off final and who is in it? Here's what we know about the Channel 4 show...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off has been brightening up our Tuesday evenings for the past 12 weeks.

But the time has come for the three best amateur bakers in the country to go head-to-head in the final of the Bake Off 2021.

So, if you’re desperate to find out who Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood crowned the champion and gave that infamous cake stand, here’s everything you need to know…

The Bake Off final is on tonight. Picture: Channel 4/ Love Productions

What time is the Bake Off final tonight?

The Bake Off final will take place on Tuesday 23 November at 8pm on Channel 4.

The remaining three contestants will have to impress the judges one last time with a technical, signature and a showstopper bake.

Unlike the rest of the competition, the final does not usually have a theme and is a culmination of all the previous challenges.

Who is left in Bake Off?

Chigs, 40, Crystelle, 26, and Giuseppe, 45, are all left in the final.

Chigs - whose real name Will Chrag - only started baking during lockdown last year and hasn’t had an easy ride on the show.

Speaking about the final, he said: "I was up against two incredibly talented bakers - the fact that I was the least experienced baker played on my mind a lot during this time. I just had to have a word with myself."

Crystelle is definitely one of the most improved bakers, and said getting a Hollywood handshake in patisserie and pastry weeks gave her confidence.

She said "I think everyone dreams of getting a Hollywood handshake, but I never thought it was going to happen to me, let alone twice and one of them being during a showstopper challenge!

"I don’t really remember those handshakes to be honest because I was in so much shock – I’m sure my body partially shut down so I don’t even know if I actually shook Paul’s hand."

Meanwhile, Giuseppe has been one of the most consistent bakers, bagging star baker the most time.

"I certainly relaxed a little after the first Star Baker,” he said, continuing: “I felt like I already got much more than I was hoping for, so I had nothing left to prove to myself.”

Whoever wins Bake Off will receive a bouquet of flowers and a cake stand trophy.