What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

23 November 2021, 12:29

The Bake Off final is tonight
The Bake Off final is tonight. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

When is the Bake Off final and who is in it? Here's what we know about the Channel 4 show...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Great British Bake Off has been brightening up our Tuesday evenings for the past 12 weeks.

But the time has come for the three best amateur bakers in the country to go head-to-head in the final of the Bake Off 2021.

So, if you’re desperate to find out who Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood crowned the champion and gave that infamous cake stand, here’s everything you need to know…

The Bake Off final is on tonight
The Bake Off final is on tonight. Picture: Channel 4/ Love Productions

What time is the Bake Off final tonight?

The Bake Off final will take place on Tuesday 23 November at 8pm on Channel 4.

The remaining three contestants will have to impress the judges one last time with a technical, signature and a showstopper bake.

Unlike the rest of the competition, the final does not usually have a theme and is a culmination of all the previous challenges.

Who is left in Bake Off?

Chigs, 40, Crystelle, 26, and Giuseppe, 45, are all left in the final.

Chigs - whose real name Will Chrag - only started baking during lockdown last year and hasn’t had an easy ride on the show.

Speaking about the final, he said: "I was up against two incredibly talented bakers - the fact that I was the least experienced baker played on my mind a lot during this time. I just had to have a word with myself."

Crystelle is definitely one of the most improved bakers, and said getting a Hollywood handshake in patisserie and pastry weeks gave her confidence.

She said "I think everyone dreams of getting a Hollywood handshake, but I never thought it was going to happen to me, let alone twice and one of them being during a showstopper challenge!

"I don’t really remember those handshakes to be honest because I was in so much shock – I’m sure my body partially shut down so I don’t even know if I actually shook Paul’s hand."

Meanwhile, Giuseppe has been one of the most consistent bakers, bagging star baker the most time.

"I certainly relaxed a little after the first Star Baker,” he said, continuing: “I felt like I already got much more than I was hoping for, so I had nothing left to prove to myself.”

Whoever wins Bake Off will receive a bouquet of flowers and a cake stand trophy.

Great British Bake Off News

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results
Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off final theme this week?

Bake Off was hit by more technical issues this week

Great British Bake Off fans baffled as show is forced off air by more technical errors
When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Trending on Heart

David Ginola has opened up about suffering a heart attack in 2017

I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'
Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather pencil skirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife
I'm A Celebrity is on every night

What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?
Martha Cope is appearing on EastEnders

Who is EastEnders' Martha Cope? Sandy Gibson actress’ age and famous parents revealed
You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen with your engine

Drivers face £40 fine for using their engine to defrost car windscreens

News

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

Celebrities

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

Lifestyle

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now

Christmas

Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?
David Ginola played for a number of Premier League football teams

Who did David Ginola play football for?

Celebrities

Jorgie Porter has opened up about miscarrying her quadruplets

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter opens up after miscarrying quadruplets at 14 weeks