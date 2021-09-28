How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

When is the Bake Off final?

How many episodes are there of GBBO and when is the final?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens with a brand new bunch of bakers.

And this year’s hopefuls are already impressing judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their skills in the kitchen.

But how many episodes are there of GBBO and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

Bake Off 2021 contestants.

How many episodes are there of the Great British Bake Off on Channel 4?

There are always ten episodes of the Great British Bake Off.

While the show usually kicks off with Cake Week, biscuit week, bread week and patisserie week are also regulars.

Recently the tent has seen different themes such Japanese and vegan weeks.

When is the Great British Bake Off 2021 final?

It is likely that the grand final of the Great British Bake Off will take place on Tuesday 23rd November.

The Bake Off judges are back.

Last year, the final saw the youngest ever Bake Off winner take home the crown in the form of Peter Sawkins, who beat Laura Adlington and Dave Friday to the prize.

The signature task saw the finalists creating identical custard slices, despite it being one of the hottest days of the year.

The technical challenge of Walnut whirls also caused some problems in the heat as Peter’s marshmallow sagged instead of sitting up straight in a stiff peak.

It was actually Dave who came who came first in the last technical of the series.

Peter Sawkins won the Bake Off in 2020.

Prue and Paul didn’t make things easy for the contestants when they set the showstopper challenge as a ‘dessert tower’.

While Laura created a Rainbow Dessert Tower, Peter showed off his Bonkers Bake Off Bubble Cake complete with choux buns.

Dave recreated bakes that hadn’t gone well for him in the past and impressed the judges.

But after he was announced as the winner by hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, Peter said: ”I can’t quite believe that I’m here. ‘This is gonna be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end.”