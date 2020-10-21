Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Linda was the latest contestant to leave the Bake Off tent last night.

The Great British Bake Off said goodbye to yet another baker this week during pastry week.

Linda, 61, failed to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her creations in the signature, technical and showstopper.

It was Linda's failed caged tart which saw her sent home, after the colourful red and yellow basket broke during the bake.

Since her elimination, Linda has told fans she is "proud" to have been part of the 2020 series, and that she can't wait to see who wins.

Laura was named star baker last night, after impressing the judges with her pastry creations.

Time flies when you’re having fun! From a Bob Marley tribute to a Fielding High Five, here are Linda’s best bits in the Bake Off Tent. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BkFz61A5GU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 20, 2020

Who has already left Bake Off?

So far, Linda, Loriea, May, Rowan and Sura have been eliminated from the Bake Off tent.

Who is still competing in Bake Off?

Still in the race to become 2020's Great British Bake Off winner is Peter, Marc, Mark, Lottie, Dave, Hermine and Laura.

