Happy Valley fans 'lost for words' at Sarah Lancashire's performance in latest episode

Sarah Valley has been praised for her acting in Happy Valley. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Sarah Lancashire has been hailed the ‘best actress in the world’ after the Happy Valley episode aired.

Fans are praising Sarah Lancashire after the most recent episode of Happy Valley.

The third series is currently airing on BBC, with actor Sarah playing the show’s lead character, Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

In case you missed the latest instalment, Catherine was seen confronting her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) in a cafe for taking her grandson Rhys to visit his evil dad Tommy Lee Royce in prison without her permission.

Viewers were left with the ultimate cliffhanger where Catherine saw a vision of her late daughter Becky, before silently crying as she left the cafe.

Sarah Lancashire was part of an incredible scene on Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

Following the emotional moment, viewers flocked to Twitter to praise the incredible performance, with many people calling her ‘the best actor ever’.

One fan wrote: “The cafe scene was as good as seen in any movie. The tension was unbearable.”

Someone else said: “Sarah Lancashire is the absolute GOAT. The magnitude of command and power and emotion that she distills into every moment, whilst maintaining absolute truth and subtly is something to behold.”

Oh my good god, Happy Valley is off the charts brilliant int it? Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran just insanely good. ❤️ (I’m aware that this isn’t a new or original thought) — Julie Hesmondhalgh💙 (@juliehes) January 9, 2023

bafta voters watching sarah lancashire and siobhan finneran in the cafe scene #happyvalley pic.twitter.com/9MzYYrjC0w — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 15, 2023

Sarah Lancashire is the best actress in the world and I’m not being hyperbolic. We need her to have an Olivia Colman Hollywood ascension #HappyValley — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 15, 2023

A third fan wrote: “I know everyone has been saying it all week but I’ve caught up with Happy Valley and I’m drained.

“Just give Sarah Lancashire the BAFTA now, it’s done.”

A fourth said: “Sarah Lancashire is the best actress in the world and I’m not being hyperbolic. We need her to have an Olivia Colman Hollywood ascension.”

Sarah Lancashire stars on Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

While a fifth added: “#HappyValley Just when you think @SarahLancsUK can’t get any better she goes up another gear. Brilliant performance.”

TV fans will know Sarah previously starred in Coronation Street as Raquel Wolstenhulme, as well as appearing in Where The Heart Is, Clocking Off, Lark Rise to Candleford, and Last Tango in Halifax.

Her Happy Valley role has earned Lancashire a BAFTA, a National Television Award (NTA), and two TV Choice Awards.

