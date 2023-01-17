Happy Valley fans 'lost for words' at Sarah Lancashire's performance in latest episode

17 January 2023, 10:47 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 11:03

Sarah Valley has been praised for her acting in Happy Valley
Sarah Valley has been praised for her acting in Happy Valley. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sarah Lancashire has been hailed the ‘best actress in the world’ after the Happy Valley episode aired.

Fans are praising Sarah Lancashire after the most recent episode of Happy Valley.

The third series is currently airing on BBC, with actor Sarah playing the show’s lead character, Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

In case you missed the latest instalment, Catherine was seen confronting her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) in a cafe for taking her grandson Rhys to visit his evil dad Tommy Lee Royce in prison without her permission.

Viewers were left with the ultimate cliffhanger where Catherine saw a vision of her late daughter Becky, before silently crying as she left the cafe.

Sarah Lancashire was part of an incredible scene on Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire was part of an incredible scene on Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

Following the emotional moment, viewers flocked to Twitter to praise the incredible performance, with many people calling her ‘the best actor ever’.

One fan wrote: “The cafe scene was as good as seen in any movie. The tension was unbearable.”

Someone else said: “Sarah Lancashire is the absolute GOAT. The magnitude of command and power and emotion that she distills into every moment, whilst maintaining absolute truth and subtly is something to behold.”

A third fan wrote: “I know everyone has been saying it all week but I’ve caught up with Happy Valley and I’m drained.

“Just give Sarah Lancashire the BAFTA now, it’s done.”

A fourth said: “Sarah Lancashire is the best actress in the world and I’m not being hyperbolic. We need her to have an Olivia Colman Hollywood ascension.”

Sarah Lancashire stars on Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire stars on Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

While a fifth added: “#HappyValley Just when you think @SarahLancsUK can’t get any better she goes up another gear. Brilliant performance.”

TV fans will know Sarah previously starred in Coronation Street as Raquel Wolstenhulme, as well as appearing in Where The Heart Is, Clocking Off, Lark Rise to Candleford, and Last Tango in Halifax.

Her Happy Valley role has earned Lancashire a BAFTA, a National Television Award (NTA), and two TV Choice Awards.

