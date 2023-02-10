Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Picture: Warner Bros.

By Alice Dear

This deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 are making fans see Dudley in a different light.

Throughout the Harry Potter books and films, the Dursley family are displayed as the villains, and for most of the story they are.

However, there is one deleted scene from the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, that sees Dudley Dursley show a softer side of himself.

The scene was filmed for the final film and is taken from a chapter in the book by J.K. Rowling.

In the scene, Harry is outside Privet Drive as the Dursley family pack up their things to leave their home in a bid to avoid Lord Voldemort.

Dudley goes to shake Harry Potter's hand in the deleted scene. Picture: Warner Bros.

During the scene, Dudley asks his father, Vernon, why Harry isn't leaving with them, to which he replies: "Well, because...well, you don't want to do you boy?"

Harry tells his uncle: "Absolutely not", before adding: "Besides, I'm a waste of space, isn't that right, Vernon?"

While Mr Dursley doesn't say anything in reply, Dudley takes it upon himself to walk up to Harry, shake his hand and tell him: "I don't think you're a waste of space".

The moment is heart-warming and sincere and has made people see Dudley in a different light.

Watch the scene here:

People who have just discovered this deleted scene have been sharing their disappointment that the moment wasn't included in the final cut.

One person commented: "Should never have been deleted, it showed he matured as a young man and learned from his past being a spoilt child."

Another wrote: "Why this was deleted I'll never understand. Such a good scene, packed with meaning."

