Harry Potter fans thinks there could be ANOTHER film after JK Rowling tweet

JK Rowling has teased a new Harry Potter film. Picture: PA Images/Getty

By Naomi Bartram

JK Rowling has sparked speculation there will soon be big new Harry Potter news with a cryptic tweet.

Harry Potter fans rejoice, because JK Rowling has teased something big is on the way.

In a very cryptic Tweet, the 54-year-old author hinted that the adventures of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are far from over.

Referencing the stage play follow-up to her popular books, she shared: “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild.”

Alongside it, she posted a mysterious image that looks like villain Lord Voldemort's notorious Dark Mark.

And obviously, Potter fans went wild for the news, with many guessing that another film could be in the pipeline based on the Cursed Child.

One person wrote: “Oh My God, Please say the famous trio is returning, Please say it, JK.”

“She’s back!!!!!! Yea!!!!!!!,” said another, and a third replied: “TELL US MORE PLEASE.”

While a fourth added: “Oh my god. If this means what I think it means… You gave us a true gift in Cursed Child and no one can take that away. The play will always be the thing.”

But it's bad news for those expecting new movie, as Pottermore, the official Harry Potter fan site, later tweeted: "There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it's not a movie..."

Given that Pottermore only mentioned the New York City production of Cursed Child instead of the UK one, it's possible that it relates to the Broadway play.

And according Entertainment Weekly, there is no truth to the film rumours, as Broadway representatives reportedly said: “I can confirm that these rumors are absolutely NOT TRUE.

“The show has not changed ownership. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions in London, Broadway and all around the world.

“Warner Bros. has always been a valued partner of Cursed Child since its inception. Their role has not changed.”

I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

This isn’t helped by the fact J.K Rowling Tweeted herself back in January that there is no movie in the pipeline.

She told her disappointed fans: “I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!”

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child premiered in London's West End in July 2016 is a sequel to the seven books.

The story begins 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hallows, and features Harry Potter as a senior figure at the Ministry of Magic.