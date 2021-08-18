Harvey Price asks fans to vote for him as he's nominated for an award for BBC documentary

BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Katie Price's partner Carl Woods has released a lovely video of Harvey Price asking fans to vote for him, following the news that his documentary has been nominated for an NTA.

Harvey, 19, appeared in the BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me with his mum earlier this year, which followed them visiting residential colleges as Harvey prepared to leave home.

Harvey was born with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.

Harvey asked fans to vote for him in a sweet video. Picture: Instagram/Carl Woods

Fans have praised the documentary, which showed Katie's devotion to her son as she tried to find a fitting school for his needs.

The documentary has been shortlisted for the Authored Documentary category at the NTAs.

It was reported by The Sun earlier this year that Harvey had been accepted into his first choice of college, named National Star.

Previously opening up about Harvey moving into the school, Katie said: "It's so upsetting to think I won't see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."

She added: "I need to learn to let go but it's tough - anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don't know how Harvey will react or how he'll feel when I can't get to him. It's too painful to think about.

The BBC documentary was released in January of this year. Picture: BBC

"When he's three hours away it will break my heart because I won't be able to get there as I've got to juggle him with my other kids."

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, a spokesperson for National Star College said: “Harvey Price will be joining National Star College in Gloucestershire, a specialist further education college for young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties.

"National Star, a UK charity, provides medical care, therapies and education to support young people with complex disabilities prepare for adulthood."