Harvey Price lands his own TV series about trains following documentary success

14 July 2021, 13:42

Harvey Price will be starring in his very own show all about trains
Harvey Price will be starring in his very own show all about trains. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Katie Price's son Harvey had bagged himself his own eight-part series after the success of the BBC documentary Harvey and Me.

Harvey Price, 19, has landed himself his own TV show all about trains and automobiles.

Katie Price's son will reportedly star alongside his friend Zac in an eight-part series for the BBC where they will explore their love for train-spotting.

Mum-of-five Katie, however, has said she's "not interested in bloody trains", but adds that "as long as they are happy, that's what matters."

Katie Price said that Harvey and his friend Zach will be starring in the eight-part series
Katie Price said that Harvey and his friend Zach will be starring in the eight-part series. Picture: BBC

She told Community Living Magazine about Harvey's exciting new project, saying: "On the back of it [Harvey and Me], the BBC have offered Harvey and his friend Zac an 8-part series on trains and automobiles. There will be some gorgeous trains like the Bluebell Railway.

“I am not interested in bloody trains. Me and Jaenette (Zac’s mum) will be sitting there having our tea and sandwiches saying ‘what are we bloody doing here on a train station?’ But, as long as they are happy, that’s what matters.”

This comes shortly after Katie and Harvey starred in a documentary about his journey finding a residential college.

The documentary was an instant success, with viewers falling in love with Harvey and calling for more episodes of his journey.

During the documentary, people could see how passionate Harvey and his friend Zach were about trains, with one sweet moment captured on TV of them at London's Waterloo Station recording their own train announcements.

Harvey Price showed off his passion for trains in the BBC documentary Harvey and Me
Harvey Price showed off his passion for trains in the BBC documentary Harvey and Me. Picture: PA

Following Harvey and Me, the teenager was offered a new job as a train announcer with Network Rail after they were left impressed with his skills and knowledge.

It is believed his new role will have him record some rail announcements which will then be played in a number of stations across the UK.

Harvey Price was born with a number of disabilities including autism, ADHD, sept-optic dysplasia as well as a genetic condition called Prader-Willi Syndrome.

