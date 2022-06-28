First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

By Polly Foreman

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be released on Disney Plus later this year....

In possibly the most exciting news of the year so far, Disney has finally released the long-awaited trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.

Listen to Heart's Turn Up The Summer playlist on Global Player

The sequel to the 1993 film, which has achieved legendary status in the three decades since its release, will be landing on Disney+ on September 30 of this year.

The new teaser trailer shows a glimpse of the return of the Sanderson sisters - Winifred (played by Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy).

The Sanderson sisters are back! Picture: Disney+

The first Hocus Pocus film told the story of three children in Salem who accidentally awoke the evil three witches from their 300-year sleep by lighting the black flame candle.

Although the witches died in the original film, they are once again brought back to life by two new children in the sequel.

The new film also stars Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, and Whitney Peak. It is directed by Anne Fletcher.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their roles. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the upcoming film, Anne said in a statement: "I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus.

"Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film."