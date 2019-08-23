Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'to replace Jeremy Kyle in ITV shake-up'

This Morning is reportedly set to be extended. Picture: ITV

ITV are reportedly planning to extend This Morning to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show's slot

ITV are reportedly planning to extend This Morning to fill the slot left by The Jeremy Kyle Show after its cancellation earlier this year.

Bosses are said to be in the process of creating a new morning schedule, that would see the much-loved daytime show extended by half an hour - starting at 10am rather than 10:30am.

The new longer show would see the hosts reading out viewers' "funny letters and emails", according to a report by the Mirror.

Holly and Phil could be on our screens from 10am. Picture: ITV

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to make mornings "more of a live event", with a 30 minute news bulletin kicking off the day at 6am, followed by Good Morning Britain at 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid would then hand over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am, before Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took over at 10am.

A proposal given to an ITV focus group reads: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.

“The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg. Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after a man named Steve Dymond died days after appearing on the programme.

ITV said at the time: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

