Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'to replace Jeremy Kyle in ITV shake-up'

23 August 2019, 08:52

This Morning is reportedly set to be extended
This Morning is reportedly set to be extended. Picture: ITV

ITV are reportedly planning to extend This Morning to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show's slot

ITV are reportedly planning to extend This Morning to fill the slot left by The Jeremy Kyle Show after its cancellation earlier this year.

Bosses are said to be in the process of creating a new morning schedule, that would see the much-loved daytime show extended by half an hour - starting at 10am rather than 10:30am.

Read more: Gemma Collins tries to get out of parking ticket using celebrity status - but fails

The new longer show would see the hosts reading out viewers' "funny letters and emails", according to a report by the Mirror.

Holly and Phil could be on our screens from 10am
Holly and Phil could be on our screens from 10am. Picture: ITV

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to make mornings "more of a live event", with a 30 minute news bulletin kicking off the day at 6am, followed by Good Morning Britain at 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid would then hand over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am, before Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took over at 10am.

A proposal given to an ITV focus group reads: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.

“The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg. Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after a man named Steve Dymond died days after appearing on the programme.

ITV said at the time: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

NOW READ:

New TV show is looking for Britain's loudest snorers... and here’s how you can sign your partner up

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

There might be a White Chicks sequel on the cards

White Chicks 2 is teased by star Marlon Wayans: 'fans deserve it'
A TV show is looking for snoring partners

New TV show is looking for Britain's loudest snorers... and here’s how you can sign your partner up
Michelle's new show is a comedy

When is Michelle Keegan's new show Brassic on TV and what's the series about?

Celebrities

Corrie star James Burrows has proposed to his wife

Coronation Street's James Burrows reveals he’s engaged after romantic proposal
A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford

Trending on Heart

The mum angered loads of viewers

This Morning viewers slam 'selfish' mum after claiming she's happier since her sons left home

Lifestyle

Gemma Collins tried and failed to get out of a parking ticket

Gemma Collins tries to get out of parking ticket using celebrity status - but fails

Celebrities

Zizzi's summer menu is perfect for the bank holiday

Zizzi’s summer menu is the perfect way to dine out this August Bank Holiday

Food & Health

Jade Goody married Jack Tweed in 2009

When did Jade Goody get married to husband Jack Tweed and did he ever remarry?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Celebrities