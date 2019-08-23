Gemma Collins tries to get out of parking ticket using celebrity status - but fails

23 August 2019, 08:07

Gemma Collins tried and failed to get out of a parking ticket
Gemma Collins tried and failed to get out of a parking ticket. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The GC tried and failed to get out of a parking ticket using her celebrity status, but it didn't quite go to plan...

Gemma Collins tried and failed to use her celebrity status to get out of paying a parking ticket, and filmed the whole thing on Instagram.

Read more: Coronation Street's James Burrows reveals he’s engaged after romantic proposal

The Diva Forever star, 38, was attempting to leave a car park with her friend Carla - but didn't have a ticket. She then tried to use her fame as a means to get out without paying.

She was trying to get out of a Liverpool car park
She was trying to get out of a Liverpool car park. Picture: Instagram

Gemma filmed her friend saying: "I'm with Gemma Collins and I've got to get her to the airport.

"Her show's on at 9 o'clock, and I do not know what I've done with the ticket."

Read more: Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Gemma then chipped in: "Sorry mate, me show's on at 9 o'clock."

The pair then promised exposure for the Liverpool car park on Gemma's Instagram page.

But the attendant refused the offer, and wouldn't give his name - proclaiming: "You'll get us into trouble."

Gemma filmed the whole thing for Instagram
Gemma filmed the whole thing for Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Gemma then filmed herself saying: "We can't let the guy lose his job so we're now going to have to go and get ourselves out of this car park.

"Why does this always happen when I come to Liverpool? All Carla had to do was look after the ticket."

