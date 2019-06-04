Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson forced to quit Twitter after cruel trolls target his kids

Kieron has opened up about social media abuse. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Kieron has opened up about being called an 'irresponsible parent' following his harrowing soap storyline.

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has been forced to quit Twitter after trolls targeted his kids.

The actor plays Steven Hay in the Channel 4 soap and is currently at the centre of a controversial storyline in which he’s been groomed into joining a right wing extremist group by Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn).

And now 33-year-old Kieron - who shares two-year-old twins Phoebe and Chase with husband Carl Hyland, 36, - has opened up about the abuse he’s received over the past few months.

"I had people saying things like: ‘You’re teaching your kid to be racist. You’re an irresponsible parent.’,” he told OK! Magazine.

“I just couldn’t deal with people saying things about my kids.”

Carl added: "When I see those comments, I want to retaliate but then I’m becoming a keyboard warrior myself and I don’t want to do that."

Read More: Hollyoaks' Stephanie Davis reveals new tattoo ahead of soap return

Kieron also went on to admit that the harsh criticism has even impacted his performances, as he added: "It is so hard to watch and it is very controversial but it has to be like that as that is real life.

"I deleted my Twitter because people were hating on me and I was then trying to water down my performance as I didn't want to offend people, but that is the wrong way to do it.

"I just got rid of it and now I go in every day and I do it to the best of my ability."

On the show this week, Kieron’s character Ste will be seen helping Jonny organise an illegal far-right march.

In a bid to be a sensitive as possible with the huge storyline, Hollyoaks have been collaborating with a number of expert advisors and charities.

But despite the backlash on social media, Kieron has revealed he is honoured to be part of such an important plot.

He recently said: "The positive messages are off the Muslim community who are saying, 'Thank you for doing this and being our voice'.

"I hope people realise why we are doing it and hopefully people will get educated."