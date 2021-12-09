How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

Sex and the City reboot: how many episodes of And Just Like That are there, what day are they released, and how many are available to watch?

And Just Like That has finally arrived on our screens, and we can't wait to find out what are favourite gang are up to in 2021.

It's been a whopping 17 years since Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda were last on out TV screens, and the reboot will explore their lives as 50-somethings living in New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will all reprise their roles, and they'll be joined by number of other old favourites.

Previously announcing the release date, SJP said: "It’s Sarah Jessica. Hello from New York City, 5th Avenue. Shooting as we speak the next chapter of Sex And The City, or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends. In the meantime, And Just Like That will premiere in December on HBO Max!"

The reboot is available to watch on NOW and Sky Comedy in the UK, with the first episodes dropping on December 9.

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

There are 10 episodes in total, with the first two being released on NOW on December 9.

How often are the episodes released?

The episodes will be released weekly on NOW, with one dropping every Thursday.

The schedule of episodes is below: