Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

By Polly Foreman

And Just Like That: how can I watch the new Sex and the City series in the UK, what channel is it on, and how can I stream it online?

The day we've been waiting what feels like forever for has finally arrived - the Sex and the City revival has been released.

And Just Like That sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte - and they'll be joined by a number of other members of the original cast. Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha in the series.

The revival comes 17 years after the show was last on our screens, and it'll explore what the what the group are up now they're in their 50s.

The new series is being released by HBO Max in the US - and here's how you can watch the series in the UK...

And Just Like That has finally been released. Picture: HBO Max

How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

And Just Like That will be available to watch on Sky Comedy, and you can also stream it on NOWTV with an Entertainment Membership.

Anyone with Sky TV can watch Sky Comedy, and it's also available on NOW.

The NOW Entertainment Membership has a one-week free trial for new subscribers, and it's also available for £9.99 a month. You can also get it in a deal with NOW Cinema and NOW Boost for £11.98 for three months.

Find out more here.

Sex and the City aired from 1998 until 2004. Picture: Alamy

When are the new episodes of And Just Like That released?

There are 10 episodes in total in And Just Like That, which will be released on a weekly basis on NOW.

The first two episodes were released on Thursday December 9, and the remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.