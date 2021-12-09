Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

9 December 2021, 12:19 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 13:23

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

And Just Like That: how can I watch the new Sex and the City series in the UK, what channel is it on, and how can I stream it online?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The day we've been waiting what feels like forever for has finally arrived - the Sex and the City revival has been released.

And Just Like That sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte - and they'll be joined by a number of other members of the original cast. Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha in the series.

The revival comes 17 years after the show was last on our screens, and it'll explore what the what the group are up now they're in their 50s.

The new series is being released by HBO Max in the US - and here's how you can watch the series in the UK...

And Just Like That has finally been released
And Just Like That has finally been released. Picture: HBO Max

How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

And Just Like That will be available to watch on Sky Comedy, and you can also stream it on NOWTV with an Entertainment Membership.

Anyone with Sky TV can watch Sky Comedy, and it's also available on NOW.

The NOW Entertainment Membership has a one-week free trial for new subscribers, and it's also available for £9.99 a month. You can also get it in a deal with NOW Cinema and NOW Boost for £11.98 for three months.

Find out more here.

Sex and the City aired from 1998 until 2004
Sex and the City aired from 1998 until 2004. Picture: Alamy

When are the new episodes of And Just Like That released?

There are 10 episodes in total in And Just Like That, which will be released on a weekly basis on NOW.

The first two episodes were released on Thursday December 9, and the remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve

Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Christmas

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot

Does Big Die in And Just Like That?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?
The cast of Home Alone is reuniting

Home Alone cast is planning a reunion 31 years after Christmas film
Daniel could be leaving Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers convinced Daniel is leaving over shock Summer storyline

Trending on Heart

Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram

Jessie J opens up about devastating miscarriage in heartbreaking post

Celebrities

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Shopping

Impress your guests with a stunning grazing table

How to make the perfect grazing table: Buffet board and platter ideas for festive parties

Food & Drink

A wedding guest has complained about her friend's wedding

Bride and groom spark debate after asking guests to ‘chip in’ for wedding costs

Lifestyle

Mum transforms living room into Harry Potter Christmas paradise for under £70

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

Lifestyle

Daniel, Rupert and Emma reunited in the Gryffindor Common Room

First look at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter TV reunion

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly striped skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions
A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

Lifestyle

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

Lifestyle

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?
What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle