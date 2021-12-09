Does Big Die in And Just Like That?

By Polly Foreman

And Just Like That spoilers: does Mr Big die in the Sex and the City reboot?

If you've just polished off the first two episodes of the Sex and the City reboot, we're guessing you're still reeling from *that* shock storyline involving Mr Big...

SATC fans had been speculating that Mr Big may die in the reboot, as his character was only shown briefly in the trailer.

Now the first two episodes have been released, we've had confirmation of the fate of Carrie Bradshaw's husband.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Mr Big in the first episodes...

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot. Picture: HBO Max

Does Mr Big die in And Just Like That?

Sad news for fans of Mr Big - he does indeed die in the reboot.

At the start of the series, the character - played by Chris Noth - is very much alive and still happily married to Carrie.

The end of episode one sees him have a session on his Peloton bike with his instructor Allegra, and then texting Carrie asking about evening plans.

Mr Big is then seen experiencing a tightness in his chest, and Carrie comes home to find he's died of a heart attack.

The end of the episode sees Carrie saying in her true style: "and just like that, Mr. Big was dead."

Episode two shows Big being carried outside in a body bag, and Carrie is then seen preparing for his funeral.

And Just Like That is available to watch on NOWTV. Picture: HBO Max

Chris Noth previously revealed that he wasn't initially keen on returning for the reboot, but was eventually persuaded by Michael Patrick King.

He told the Guardian: "It was a long conversation, it continued through the pandemic and he took in a lot of my ideas and we came up with a way for me to work into it."

