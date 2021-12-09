Does Big Die in And Just Like That?

9 December 2021, 13:21 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 13:30

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

And Just Like That spoilers: does Mr Big die in the Sex and the City reboot?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've just polished off the first two episodes of the Sex and the City reboot, we're guessing you're still reeling from *that* shock storyline involving Mr Big...

SATC fans had been speculating that Mr Big may die in the reboot, as his character was only shown briefly in the trailer.

Now the first two episodes have been released, we've had confirmation of the fate of Carrie Bradshaw's husband.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Mr Big in the first episodes...

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot
Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot. Picture: HBO Max

Does Mr Big die in And Just Like That?

Sad news for fans of Mr Big - he does indeed die in the reboot.

At the start of the series, the character - played by Chris Noth - is very much alive and still happily married to Carrie.

The end of episode one sees him have a session on his Peloton bike with his instructor Allegra, and then texting Carrie asking about evening plans.

Mr Big is then seen experiencing a tightness in his chest, and Carrie comes home to find he's died of a heart attack.

The end of the episode sees Carrie saying in her true style: "and just like that, Mr. Big was dead."

Episode two shows Big being carried outside in a body bag, and Carrie is then seen preparing for his funeral.

And Just Like That is available to watch on NOWTV
And Just Like That is available to watch on NOWTV. Picture: HBO Max

Chris Noth previously revealed that he wasn't initially keen on returning for the reboot, but was eventually persuaded by Michael Patrick King.

He told the Guardian: "It was a long conversation, it continued through the pandemic and he took in a lot of my ideas and we came up with a way for me to work into it."

And Just Like That is available to watch on NOWTV.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve

Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Christmas

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?
And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK
The cast of Home Alone is reuniting

Home Alone cast is planning a reunion 31 years after Christmas film
Daniel could be leaving Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers convinced Daniel is leaving over shock Summer storyline

Trending on Heart

Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram

Jessie J opens up about devastating miscarriage in heartbreaking post

Celebrities

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Shopping

Impress your guests with a stunning grazing table

How to make the perfect grazing table: Buffet board and platter ideas for festive parties

Food & Drink

A wedding guest has complained about her friend's wedding

Bride and groom spark debate after asking guests to ‘chip in’ for wedding costs

Lifestyle

Mum transforms living room into Harry Potter Christmas paradise for under £70

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

Lifestyle

Daniel, Rupert and Emma reunited in the Gryffindor Common Room

First look at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter TV reunion

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly striped skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions
A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

Lifestyle

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

Lifestyle

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?
What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle