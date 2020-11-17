How many episodes are in new drama Industry?

How many episodes are in BBC's Industry and when does it finish? Here's what we know...

Winter is definitely upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to curl up on the sofa and watch new series Industry.

The BBC has teamed up with HBO for the drama drama, which follows a group of cut throat graduate investment bankers at Pierpoint & Co.

Told through the eyes of talented Harper Stern, the bankers have six months to prove themselves before half of them are fired.

A number of episodes have even been produced by Girls creator Lena Dunham, and stars a talented cast.

But how many episodes are there of Industry and when in the last episode? Here’s what we know…

Industry airs every Tuesday on BBC Two. Picture: BBC

Industry is eight episodes and each instalment is 50 minutes long.

The series kicked off on Tuesday November 10 at 9.15pm, and will now air every week at the same time.

This means the final episode will be on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

Viewers can watch on BBC Two, streaming service BBC iPlayer or HBO in America.

Written by Mickey Brown and Konrad Kay, the series will give people an insight into the extreme pressures of working for a baking top firm.

Industry lasts for eight episodes. Picture: BBC

The synopsis reads: "Examining issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace, Industry shows how these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co's trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king."

Speaking to Vanity, producer Jane Tranter added: "The scripts for Industry have an energy and direction that comes from their firsthand experience of the trading floor, and their ear for sharp dialogue immediately captured our attention.”

The Industry has a talented cast of new stars, including Myha’la Herrold plays Harper.

1917 actor Nabhaan Rizwan plays Hari, while Marcella star Harry Lawtey portrays Robert Spearing.

Elsewhere, Cobra’s Marisa Abela is Yasmin Kara-Hanani and David Jonsson is starring as Augustus ‘Gus’ Sackey.

