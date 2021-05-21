How many episodes of Halston are there on Netflix?

Halston episode guide: How many episodes of Netflix show Halston are there in season one?

Halston recently dropped on Netflix, and it's already proving a huge hit with viewers in the UK.

The mini-series tells the story of acclaimed US fashion designer Halston, and it follows his life and career in the 1970s and 80s.

Halston was one of America's first superstar fashion designers, with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Tierney wearing his creations.

Halson stars Ewan McGregor as the title role, and features a number of well-known real life characters, including actress Liza Minnelli.

Halston is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Its synopsis says that it follows "the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire.

"A hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

The show is based on a book called Simply Halston written by Steven Gaines.

If you've just got started on the series and are wondering how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown...

How many episodes of Halston are there?

There are five episodes of Halston series one, all of which are available to stream on Netflix now

The episode names are as follows:

Becoming Halston Versailles The Sweet Smell of Success The Party's Over Critics

We don't yet know whether Halston will be renewed for season two. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Halston?

We don't yet know whether there will be a season two of the show, and Netflix hasn't yet confirmed either way.

The streaming service doesn't usually announce confirmation of second series' of shows until the first has been up for a few weeks.

As Halston only dropped on May 17, we might have a while to wait before we have confirmation.