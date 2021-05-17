Who is in the cast of Halston on Netflix?

17 May 2021, 15:10

Who is in the cast of Halston on Netflix and where haver you seen them before?
Who is in the cast of Halston on Netflix and where haver you seen them before? Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Halston cast: who is in the Netflix show and where have you seen them before?

Halston - a new mini-series documenting the life of the acclaimed fashion designer - has just dropped on Netflix.

The series stars Ewan McGregor as the title character, and also features a number of other well-known actors who you'll probably recognise.

If you've been scratching your head trying to work out where you've seen the characters before, we've got the lowdown on the cast...

Who plays Halston? Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor plays Halston
Ewan McGregor plays Halston. Picture: PA

Lead character Halston is played by Ewan McGregor.

Ewan is an Scottish actor known for his roles in a number of major films, including Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge!, Big Fish and Christopher Robin.

Who plays Elsa Peretti? Rebecca Dayan

Rebecca Dayan plays Elsa in Halston
Rebecca Dayan plays Elsa in Halston. Picture: PA

Elsa Peretti, an Italian jewellery designer and model who modelled for Halston, is played by Rebecca Dayan.

Rebecca is known for her roles in films like From Paris With Love, Limitless, The Neon Demon and Celeste and Jesse Forever.

Who plays Liza Minnelli? Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza in Halston
Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza in Halston. Picture: PA

Liza Minnelli, a famous actress who was friends with Halston, is played by Krysta Rodriguez.

Krysta is known for her roles in films like Smash and her roles in Quantico, Smash, Trial & Error, Daybreak and Younger.

Who plays David Mahoney? Bill Pullman

Bill Pullman plays David in Halston
Bill Pullman plays David in Halston. Picture: PA

David Mahoney, an American businessman who owned the Halston brand, is played by Bill Pullman.

Bill is known for his roles in a number of classic films, including Sleepless in Seattle, Independence Day and Lake Placid.

Who plays Victor Hugo? Franco Rodriguez

Franco Rodriguez plays Victor in Halston
Franco Rodriguez plays Victor in Halston. Picture: Netflix

Victor Hugo, and artist and window-dresser who created displays for Halston’s Madison Avenue shop, is played by Gian Franco Rodriguez.

This is Victor's first major role, but he has also appeared on shorts like Chaos Men, Spouse Switch and Safe.

Who plays Ed Austin? Sullivan Jones

Sullivan Jones plays Ed in Halston
Sullivan Jones plays Ed in Halston. Picture: PA

Ed Austin, an assistant buyer of menswear at Alexander’s, who later became Halston’s boutique manager and lover, is played by Sullivan Jones.

Sullivan is best known for his roles in The Looming Tower, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Politician.

Who plays Joe Eula? David Pittu

David Pittu plays Joe in Halston
David Pittu plays Joe in Halston. Picture: PA

Joe Eula, a fashion illustrator who was the creative director of Halston, is played by David Pittu.

David is known for his roles in TV shows like The Good Wife, House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU, The Knick, and The Plot Against America.

Who plays Joel Schumacher? Rory Culkin

Rory Culkin plays Joel in Halston
Rory Culkin plays Joel in Halston. Picture: PA

Joel Schumacher, a well-known American filmmaker and screenwriter, is played by Rory Culkin.

Rory is known for his roles in Scream 4, Lord of Chaos, Columbus, Signs, Sneaky Pete, and Intruders.

Who plays Eleanor Lambert? Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop plays Eleanor in Halston
Kelly Bishop plays Eleanor in Halston. Picture: PA

Eleanor, a fashion publicist who founded New York Fashion week, the Met Gala and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, is played by Kelly Bishop.

Kelly is known for her roles in Gilmore Girls, Dirty Dancing, The Good Wife, Bunheads, Friends with Kids and Mercy.

Who plays Adele? Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga plays Adele in Halston
Vera Farmiga plays Adele in Halston. Picture: PA

Adele is played by Vera Farmiga, who is known for her roles in Horror films like The Conjuring franchise, Orphan and Bates Motel.

