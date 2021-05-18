Halston's Ewan McGregor opens up about 'extraordinary' meeting with Liza Minnelli

Ewan McGregor plays Halston in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Ewan McGregor - who plays the title character in Netflix series Halston - has opened up about meeting the designer's close friend Liza Minnelli.

Halston star Ewan McGregor has spoken of an 'extraordinary' meeting he had with Liza Minnelli while filming the show.

The Netflix mini-series is based on the life of acclaimed fashion designer Halston, and follows his career in the 1970s and 80s.

As it's based on true events, it features a number of well-known real life characters - including Liza Minnelli.

Ewan McGregor plays Halston in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Haston was good friends with actress and singer, now 75, and Ewan got the chance to meet her while filming.

Speaking to Deadline, Ewan said: "It was extraordinary to meet her at all, but to meet her and have this discussion about her great friend Halston was very moving.

"It was such an important relationship that they shared with each other and I wanted Liza to know that her good friend Halston was in safe hands with me.

Liza is played by Krysta Rodriguez in Halston. Picture: Netflix

"And that we were approaching this piece with great respect and that I appreciated the depth of their friendship and love for each other."

Liza is played by actress Krysta Rodriguez in Halston, and she recently opened up about her experience of the role.

Krysta said: "A definite challenge. Again, like Ewan said, it was the joy of my life to get to know her in the way you have to get to know someone as an actor.

Halston and Liza Minnelli in 1981. Picture: Getty

"We hadn't actually met but there's a piece of her I relate to that I got to live with and carry with me, and it changed me.

"I do believe you encounter roles when they need to teach you something about who you are because they can't help but leave an invaluable mark in your life.

Halston is available to stream on Netflix now

