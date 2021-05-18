Will there be a season two of Halston on Netflix?

Halston dropped on Netflix last week, and it's already proving a huge hit with viewers.

The mini-series tells the story of acclaimed US fashion designer Halston, following his life and career in the 1970s and 80s.

It stars Ewan McGregor as the title role, and features a number of well-known real life characters, including actress Liza Minnelli.

If you've already polished off all five episodes of the series, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season two.

Here's everything we know...

Will there be a season two of Halston?

We don't yet know whether there will be a season two of Halston, and Netflix hasn't yet confirmed either way.

The streaming service doesn't tend to announce confirmation of second series' of shows until the first has been up for a few weeks.

As Halston only dropped on May 17, we might have a while to wait before we have confirmation.

Halston features a number of well-known real-life characters. Picture: Netflix

What is Halston about?

Halston tells the story of acclaimed fashion designer Halston, who rose to fame in the US in the 1970s.

Its synopsis says that it follows "the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire.

"A hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

The show is based on a book called Simply Halston written by Steven Gaines.

Halston was one of America's first superstar fashion designers, with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Tierney wearing his creations.

Speaking about his role, Ewan previously revealed that he'd 'never heard' of Halston before landing the part.

He said: “I’d never heard of him, I didn’t know Halston at all.", before adding that he researched the fashion deisgner's life to get into character.

Ewan added: There were just little moments where I felt like, ‘Oh, that was him.’ There was, like, a little curse, an eye roll or something where I felt that was it."

