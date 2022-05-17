How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?

17 May 2022, 14:15 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 15:21

The Lincoln Lawyer episodes: how many episodes are there in season one of the Netflix series? Here's your need-to-know...

The Lincoln Laywer has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped last week, and viewers can't get enough of the new legal drama.

The series is based on the 2008 novel The Brass Verdict by Michael Connelly, and stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a defense attorney in LA who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car, rather than an office.

It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Christopher Gorham, and Angus Sampson.

If you're just getting started on the series and are wondering how many episodes are left, here's your need-to-know.

Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there?

There are a whopping 10 episodes of season one for you to enjoy, which are as follows:

  1. He Rides Again
  2. The Magic Bullet
  3. Momentum
  4. Chaos Theory
  5. Twelve Lemmings in a Box
  6. Bent
  7. Lemming Number Seven
  8. The Magic Bullet Redux
  9. The Uncanny Valley
  10. The Brass Verdict

Picture: Netflix

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?

The series follows lawyer Mickey Haller as he restarts his career after taking time off due to an accident.

Mickey is described as "an iconoclastic idealist", and runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car in the city of Los Angeles.

