How many episodes of Maid are there on Netflix?

Maid is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Maid episodes: how many episodes are there in season one of the Netflix series?

Maid has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped last month, and fans can't get enough of the new series.

It tells the story of a young mother named Alex (played by Margaret Qualley) who escapes her emotionally abusive partner and gets a job as a maid to support her young daughter.

The official synopsis reads: "Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."

Here's your need-to-know on the episodes:

Maid stars Margaret Qualley as young mum Alex. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are there in Maid?

There are 10 episodes in total, all of which are available to stream now on Netflix.

The episodes are as follows:

Episode 1: Dollar Store Episode 2: Ponies Episode 3: Sea Glass Episode 4: Cashmere Episode 5: Thief Episode 6: M Episode 7: String Cheese Episode 8: Bear Hunt Episode 9: Sky Blue Episode 10: Snaps

There are 10 episodes in the limited series. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Maid?

The show has been billed as a limited series, meaning it's unlikely that more episodes will be on the way.

Maid is based on a memoir called Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive, written by Stephanie Land.

The series stayed pretty true to the book, so future seasons would need more of the story to be written.

Is there a trailer for Maid?

You can watch the full trailer below: