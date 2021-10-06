Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

Maid filming locations: where is the Netflix show set and filmed?

Maid has shot up the Netflix charts since it arrived on the streaming service last month, and is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.

It tells the story of a young mum named Alex (played by Margaret Qualley), who is struggling to support her toddler daughter after escaping an emotionally abusive relationship.

She gets a job as a cleaner at an exploitative maid service, and the series explores the real-life struggles that many women find themselves in.

Maid was based on a memoir named Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive, which was written by Stephanie Land. Here's your need-to-know on where the show is set, and where it was filmed.

Where is Maid set?

The show is set in Washington, which is where Land lived, in Port Townsend.

The series is set in fictional towns Port Hampstead and Fisher Island, where Alex lives and works respectively.

Where was Maid filmed?

While the series is based in the US, the show was actually filmed in Canada.

Filming took place in Greater Victoria, British Columbia, which is in Vancouver Island.

The show was filmed during the pandemic, and cast and crew stayed there for nine months due to Covid protocols.

Speaking about the location, showrunner Molly Smith Metzler told Times Colonist: ""I don't want to contribute to it blowing up as the new Vancouver. But frankly, it has everything you want when you're shooting, plus that feeling of being somewhere very warm and special."

What is Maid about?

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."