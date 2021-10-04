Maid season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Will there be a season two of Netflix show Maid? Here's what we know...

If you've just finished new Netflix series Maid, you may be wondering if there's been any word on season two.

The 10-part series follows the life of young single mum Alex (played by Margaret Qualley) who is struggling to support her toddler daughter Maddy after escaping an emotionally abusive relationship.

Maid is based on a memoir called Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive, which was written by Stephanie Land.

Here's everything we know about the potential for season two...

Will there be a season two of Maid?

We don't yet know if there will be a second series of the show, but - as it's been billed as a limited series - it's looking unlikely that there will be more episodes.

Netflix limited series are generally standalone, meaning it's unlikely further series' will be in the works.

What's more, the series is based on a book based on atrue events - so any future seasons would need more of the story to be written.

What is Maid about?

The official synopsis reads: "Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."