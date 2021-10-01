New Squid Game fan theory could change everything about the twist ending
1 October 2021, 11:22 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 11:32
Squid Game fan theory: a new theory could change everything we thought we knew about the show's ending...
If you've just polished off every episode of Netflix's Squid Game (probably in one sitting...), we're guessing you're still reeling from the wild twists and turns the ending brought.
The show sees 456 cash-strapped contestants head to a remote island to play some mysterious children's games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (around £28 million). There are six games in total, and the players that succeed in all the rounds are given the money. The unfortunate catch, though, is that every player who loses also loses their life...
***Major spoilers for Squid Game season two ahead***
Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is eventually crowned winner of the show, after a dramatic showdown with Sang-woo (played by Park Hae-soo) which ended in the latter killing himself and asking Gi-hun to look after his mum.
In a flash-forward after his victory, Gi-hun was shown to be suffering with PTSD, and it was revealed that he hadn't spent any of his prize.
He then receives an invitation resembling the original one for the games, which requests that he goes to an address on December 24.
When he arrives, he finds out that the old man - Il-nam (Oh Young-soo) - was not killed in the games as we thought, but that it was he who was responsible for them.
Il-nam, who was in a hospital bed and looked to be nearing the end of his life, told Gi-hun that he and the VIPs started the games after becoming bored with their wealth, and that betting on humans was their version of gambling at horse races. Il-nam told Gi-hun that what he said about his brain tumour was true, and that he took part in the games himself so he could enjoy life as much as possible before he passed away.
However, a new fan theory put forward on TikTok is claiming that there may actually be a much deeper reason that Il-nam took part in the games: that he is actually Gi-hun's biological father.
TikToker @ruthbellpan put forward the following evidence to support her theory:
(Of course, none of this has been confirmed by the show, and we'll have to wait for more possible future seasons before we know if it has any merits).
- When the contestants are being given milk with one of their meals, Gi-hun asks for chocolate milk as he has lactose intolerance. Il-nam tells him: "I'm willing to bet you got spanked a lot", to which Gi-hun replies: "How did you know?". The old man then mysteriously says: "My son did too. He was just like you, friend."
- Il-nam, who was played number 001, also gave Gi-hun, who was player 456, his jacket to wear for the marble task before Gi-hun chose him to be his partner (Gi-hun had given his to him previously after Il-nam had an accident). Il-nam tells him that people might 'look down' on him if he didn't have one - and this could be taken to mean that he was trying to protect his 'son', as he knew that the soldiers wouldn't kill anyone with a 001 jacket on.
- When they arrive at the location to play the marble game, Il-name says: "You know, when I was a kid? I lived in a neighbourhood just like this.", and Gi-hun replies: "So did I. And you know something? Our alleyway looked very similar." This could indicate that they came from the same place...
- There is also a piece of dialogue where Il-nam asks if it's the 24th, as his son's birthday is coming up. At the start, Gi-hun reveals his birthday is on the 26th when guessing his mother's PIN number.