New Squid Game fan theory could change everything about the twist ending

If you've just polished off every episode of Netflix's Squid Game (probably in one sitting...), we're guessing you're still reeling from the wild twists and turns the ending brought.

The show sees 456 cash-strapped contestants head to a remote island to play some mysterious children's games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (around £28 million). There are six games in total, and the players that succeed in all the rounds are given the money. The unfortunate catch, though, is that every player who loses also loses their life...

***Major spoilers for Squid Game season two ahead***

Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is eventually crowned winner of the show, after a dramatic showdown with Sang-woo (played by Park Hae-soo) which ended in the latter killing himself and asking Gi-hun to look after his mum.

Squid Game has proved a massive worldwide hit. Picture: Netflix

In a flash-forward after his victory, Gi-hun was shown to be suffering with PTSD, and it was revealed that he hadn't spent any of his prize.

He then receives an invitation resembling the original one for the games, which requests that he goes to an address on December 24.

When he arrives, he finds out that the old man - Il-nam (Oh Young-soo) - was not killed in the games as we thought, but that it was he who was responsible for them.

Il-nam, who was in a hospital bed and looked to be nearing the end of his life, told Gi-hun that he and the VIPs started the games after becoming bored with their wealth, and that betting on humans was their version of gambling at horse races. Il-nam told Gi-hun that what he said about his brain tumour was true, and that he took part in the games himself so he could enjoy life as much as possible before he passed away.

However, a new fan theory put forward on TikTok is claiming that there may actually be a much deeper reason that Il-nam took part in the games: that he is actually Gi-hun's biological father.

A new fan theory is suggesting that Il-nam could be Gi-hun's biological father. Picture: Netflix

TikToker @ruthbellpan put forward the following evidence to support her theory:

(Of course, none of this has been confirmed by the show, and we'll have to wait for more possible future seasons before we know if it has any merits).