How many episodes of Time are there and when is the drama on?

Time is airing on BBC this June. Picture: BBC

Time BBC drama episode guide: How many episodes are there?

BBC’s new drama Time follows prisoner Mark Cobden - played by Sean Bean - and prison officer Eric McNally (Stephen Graham).

Mark is a new inmate and the story sees him struggle as he comes to terms with the guilt of his crimes and navigates the dangerous world of prison.

The drama was created by Jimmy McGovern who has previously worked with both Stephen and Sean on an episode of Accused in 2012.

Sean Bean as Mark Cobden in Time. Picture: BBC

So, how many episodes are there of Time and how can I watch it? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes of Time are there?

BBC’s Time is made up of three episodes.

The first episode aired on Sunday, June 6 at 9pm with the second instalment due to air on Sunday, June 13 at the same time and the finale on Sunday, June 20.

While the first two episodes are an hour long, the third runs for a little longer.

If you can't wait to find out what happens, all three episodes are available to binge watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Time episode guide:

Episode 1 - Sunday, June 6

Mark Cobden is sent to prison and has to learn quickly how to survive. When an inmate identifies prison officer Eric McNally’s weakness, he faces an impossible choice.

Episode 2 - Sunday, June 13

Mark is being bullied by fellow inmate Johnno. Does he tell the prison officers and be labelled a grass or risk the attacks becoming more and more violent? Eric’s son is attacked.

Episode 3 - Sunday, June 20

Mark suffers a tragic personal loss and is given the chance to leave prison for a day. Eric is forced to take greater risks to protect his family. But where will he draw the line?

Kadiff Kirwan stars in BBC's Time. Picture: BBC

Elsewhere in the cast of BBC’s Time, viewers might recognise Marie-Louise actress Siobhan Finneran as well as Paddy Rowan who plays Daniel McNally.

James Nelson-Joyce, Kadiff Kirwan, Cal MacAninch and Sue Johnston are also in the series.

Speaking about being part of the show, Sean Bean recently said it was a ‘priviledge’ to work on such a complex script.

“Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen,” he said, adding: “Mark Cobden is another of Jimmy’s complex and superbly written characters and I am looking forward to bringing him to life on screen.”