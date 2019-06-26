How old is Ade Edmondson, when did he marry Jennifer Saunders and who does he play in EastEnders?

Here's everything you need to know about Adrian Edmondson. Picture: BBC/Getty/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Adrian Edmondson made his EastEnders debut this week as Jean Slater’s love interest Daniel Cook.

And after fans went wild for the comedian’s first appearance on the BBC soap, here’s everything you need to know about him and his marriage to Jennifer Saunders…

How old is Ade Edmondson?

Adrian - or Ade for short - is a 62-year-old english comedian and actor from Bradford, West Yorkshire.

When did he marry Jennifer Saunders?

On 11 May 1985, Ade married fellow comedian Jennifer Saunders after they met on the set of Channel 4 show Comic Strip Presents...

They now have three daughters together Ella, 33, Beattie, 32, and Freya, 28, as well as four grandchildren.

Ade and Jennifer married in 1985. Picture: Getty Images

Who does Ade play in EastEnders?

Adrian made his debut on The Square as new character Daniel Crook who has been described as “charming” with a “wicked sense of humour”.

As a love interest of Stacey Slater’s mum Jean (Gillian Wright), Daniel will help her through her tough treatment for ovarian cancer.

Read More: See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby

Ade made his EastEnders debut as Daniel. Picture: BBC

Executive producer Jon Sen said: “Adrian’s a phenomenal talent who will bring his unique blend of intelligence, warmth and humour to the role of Daniel.

“We’re all over the moon he’s coming to Walford and can’t wait for this love story to hit screens later this year.”

Read More: EastEnders fans furious as Friday's episode is CANCELLED

Speaking about landing the role, a delighted Ade added: “There were only 15 boys on my drama course at Manchester Uni, and I’ll be the third to appear in EastEnders – so I feel it’s a kind of tradition.

"The other two being Tom Watt [Lofty Holloway] and Paul Bradley [Nigel Bates].”

What else has Ade been in?

He studied drama at the University of Manchester where he met his first comedy partner the late Rik Mayall.

After working the comedy clubs circuit together, the pair starred in Channel 4 sitcom The Comic Strip Presents... before becoming household names on BBC show The Young Ones, where Ade played Vyvyan.

Adrian (far right) played Vyvyan in The Young Ones. Picture: Getty Images

Since then, Ade has embarked on a diverse acting career. You might recognise him as the manic Eddie Hitler in Bottom, Brendan Baxter in Jonathan Creek, Percy ‘Abra’ Durant in Holby City and Captain Peavey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

He also formed his own band in 2008 called The Bad Shepherds which plays punk songs with traditional folk instruments.

As a keen cook, Ade won Celebrity Masterchef in 2013 and made the final of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen in 2009.