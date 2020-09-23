How old is Celebrity Karaoke Club star Diana Vickers and where did she come on The X Factor?

Diana Vickers is appearing on Celebrity Karaoke Club. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

What age is Diana Vickers and how is she famous? Here's what we know...

Celebrity Karaoke Club is airing on ITV this weekend, with a string of stars taking to the stage for a sing-a-long.

The six-part series will see the celebs show off their vocals as they head into a karaoke bar with the hopes of winning the competition.

An ITV spokesman said: “Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage – in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.

Diana Vickers appeared on The X Factor in 2008. Picture: PA Images

“But there’s a twist, because the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors, every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge.

“At the end of every episode they’ll be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen.”

And one woman who will be taking on the challenge is X Factor star Diana Vickers. But how much do we know about the singer? And what is she up to now? Here’s what we know…

How old is Diana Vickers?

Diana Vickers is a 29-year-old singer and actress.

She is originally from Blackburn in Lancashire and started off her showbiz career young.

Having started singing at 11, Diana auditioned for the 2008 season of The X Factor with Damien Rice’s The Blower's Daughter.

Where did Diana Vickers come on The X Factor?

Diana Vickers came fourth on the X Factor, after making a name for herself by wearing no shoes while performing.

She was mentored by Cheryl Cole in the girls' category alongside Laura White and Alexandra Burke who went on to win the show.

The star is also known for dating fellow contestant Eoghan Quigg, who came third.

What else has Diana Vickers been in?

After being kicked off The X Factor, she went on to land a lead role in West End show The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice.

She has also appeared in shows such as The Duck House, the Rocky Horror Show UK tour and musical Son Of A Preacher Man.

As for her acting career, Diana starred in the 2014 indie movie The Perfect Wave and Sky sitcom Give Out Girls.

She also released her own fashion line in 2011 with Very.co.uk.

Where is Diana Vickers now?

Diana now describes herself as an actor on Instagram.

She often shares selfies with her followers, as well funny videos with her friends.

It’s unclear whether Diana is dating anyone or has a partner.

