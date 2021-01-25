How old is Kimberly Hart-Simpson and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Kimberly Hart-Simpson appeared on Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Kimberly Hart-Simpson and when did she join Corrie?

Celebs Go Dating is back on our screens this winter to help up through lockdown.

And one woman who has signed up in a bid to find her perfect match is Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

Ahead of her time on the E4 show, the actress - who is bisexual - said she’s looking for someone fun and caring.

She said: "I want the agents to find me someone who's fun, charismatic [and] who doesn't mind looking after me when I'm hungover.

“Like stroke my hair, tell me I'm pretty, that kind of thing."

But who is Kimberly Hart-Simpson and what character did she play in Corrie?

How old is Kimberly Hart-Simpson?

Kimberly Hart-Simpson is 33-years-old and grew up in Rhyl, North Wales.

She has appeared in Hollyoaks twice; two episodes as Davinia, in 2017 and one episode as Beverley, in 2020. She also had a role as Chantelle in Mount Pleasant in 2016.

The actress recently opened up about her sexuality during an interview with Lorraine last year.

Kimberly revealed that she designs her own clothes, and had designed a rainbow red carpet look for former Hollyoaks star and good friend Jessica Ellis.

She said: “It was during Pride Month, so it was really important, we were representing the LGBTQ community and I’m part of that as well.

“I represent the B. So for me to do that was really, really important.

“This was the discovery of when I was starting to learn to sew, so she put a lot of trust in me to do that!”

Lorraine praised the star, as she added: “I love that you’re part of the community because, you know what, that’s what we need. More visibility. It makes all the difference in the world, love, it really does.”

Kimberly Hart-Simpson played Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who did Kimberly Hart-Simpson play in Coronation Street?

Kimberley is best known as Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street after she joined the cast in 2020.

Nicky left the cobbles back in September after Daniel Osbourne helped her pay off her debts so she could have a new life by the sea with her daughter.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Nicky’s proved really popular with viewers and the bosses absolutely love Kimberly.

“The character has gone off for the storyline to develop but the door is very much open for her return.”

