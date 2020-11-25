Celebs Go Dating line-up revealed - including Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry

Celebs Go Dating is back for 2021. Picture: E4

Celebs Go Dating line-up 2021: find out who will take part in the new series of the E4 show.

The line-up for the newest series of Celebs Go Dating has finally been revealed, and includes the likes of Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry.

In line with coronavirus restrictions, the new series was filmed in a luxurious mansion, with cast, crew and dates all isolating together for one month during filming.

E4 have announced: "Celebs Go Dating is back and supercharged for 2021, it's bigger, bolder and sexier than ever.

Celebs Go Dating is back 💕 but what happens when we put single celebs Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti and Wayne Lineker into a swanky mansion with potential matches - coming soon @E4Tweets https://t.co/Xt2mZHirvK pic.twitter.com/oVuji878gO — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) November 25, 2020

"For the very first time, the celebs and their potential matches will all bed down together in one very plush mansion.

"There'll be dates, drinks and drama, and most importantly, there'll be nowhere to hide!"

The show added: "Will the close proximity lead to committed couples, or romantic rivalry?

"If our celebs find themselves in any illicit liaisons, they certainly won’t stay secret for long!"

Who is in the Celebs Go Dating 2021 line-up?

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, Wayne Lineker, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard, Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Made In Chelsea's Sophie Hermann and DJ Tom Zanetti will all take part in the new series.

Speaking about the news that he had joined the show, Curtis said: "I’m so excited to join the celebs go dating agency. I’m really looking forward to learning more about myself.

"I can’t wait to see who the agents set me up with. I have not been on many dates in my life, so I’m super exited to explore the dating scene, hopefully I’ll find my version of the perfect woman."

And Wayne Lineker added: "After being single for over two years, I am so ready to meet somebody I can hopefully spark a romance with.

"I've heard great things about the agency, and that Anna, Paul and Tom give sound advice.

"I'm excited to see the potential dates that the agents bring to the table, and hopefully learn a few things about myself along the way."

Who are the dating agents for the new series?

Experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson will return for this series, alongside Tom Read Wilson.

When is the new series of Celebs Go Dating on E4?

The exact date hasn't been announced, but it's likely it will be early next year.

