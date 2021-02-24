When is the next Bloodlands episode released and are all episodes available to watch?

24 February 2021, 16:49

Your need-to-know on the Bloodlands episodes
Your need-to-know on the Bloodlands episodes. Picture: BBC

How can you watch all episodes of Bloodlands? Find out when they drop on iPlayer.

Bloodlands is a new drama from the maker of The Bodyguard, and is already proving a huge hit with viewers.

The first episode aired on BBC One last Sunday (21 February), and some fans have been wondering when episode two will be available to watch.

Here's your need-to-know on when it's episode is released and how you can watch them.

Read more: Where in Northern Ireland was Bloodlands filmed?

Bloodlands is a new BBC drama from Jed Mercurio
Bloodlands is a new BBC drama from Jed Mercurio. Picture: BBC

How can you watch all episodes of Bloodlands?

While many dramas do have all their episodes released at once online, Bloodlands will only be available to watch weekly.

Therefore, you can currently only catch up on episode one, which is available on iPlayer.

There will be four episodes on total released on BBC One.

When will episode two of Bloodlands be released?

Episode two of the show will air on BBC One on Sunday 28 February, while the third and fourth will follow on Sunday 7 March and Sunday 14 March respectively.

Each episode will be available to watch on the iPlayer after it has aired.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Bloodlands and where have you seen them before?

What will happen in episode two of Bloodlands?

The synopsis for episode two reads: "Tom continues to search for Pat Keenan’s kidnapper, hoping they will lead him to Goliath. But is somebody leading him down a false trail?"

What is Bloodlands about?

It centres around a Detective Inspector named Tom Brannick (played by James Nesbitt), who reinvestigates a cold case about a serial killer known as Goliath after discovering a car that's connected to him.

The official synopsis reads: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, DCI Tom Brannick) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Bloodlands continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

NOW READ:

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in March

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Repair Shop first aired in 2017

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

Charity Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2000

Is Charity Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

Idris Elba will be back as John Luther in a new film

Idris Elba confirms Luther film will start filming this year

How many episodes of Bloodlands are there?

How many episodes of Bloodlands are there?

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered

Titanic fans have just discovered the film’s ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

Trending on Heart

The boy had a hilarious exchange with Alexa in the middle of the night

Baby monitor catches toddler's hilarious exchange with Alexa when he couldn't sleep

Lifestyle

Greece may allow vaccinated people into the country for holidays from May

Greece holidays could be back on by May for holidaymakers who have been vaccinated

News

Where was Bloodlands filmed?

Where in Northern Ireland was Bloodlands filmed?

Sue and Noel Radford have spent £90k on their kids' birthdays

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she’s spent £90k on kids’ birthday presents
the colour of the trainers is baffling the internet

Are these trainers brown and purple or black and blue? Optical illusion divides opinion

Lifestyle