When is the next Bloodlands episode released and are all episodes available to watch?

Bloodlands is a new drama from the maker of The Bodyguard, and is already proving a huge hit with viewers.

The first episode aired on BBC One last Sunday (21 February), and some fans have been wondering when episode two will be available to watch.

Here's your need-to-know on when it's episode is released and how you can watch them.

How can you watch all episodes of Bloodlands?

While many dramas do have all their episodes released at once online, Bloodlands will only be available to watch weekly.

Therefore, you can currently only catch up on episode one, which is available on iPlayer.

There will be four episodes on total released on BBC One.

When will episode two of Bloodlands be released?

Episode two of the show will air on BBC One on Sunday 28 February, while the third and fourth will follow on Sunday 7 March and Sunday 14 March respectively.

Each episode will be available to watch on the iPlayer after it has aired.

What will happen in episode two of Bloodlands?

The synopsis for episode two reads: "Tom continues to search for Pat Keenan’s kidnapper, hoping they will lead him to Goliath. But is somebody leading him down a false trail?"

What is Bloodlands about?

It centres around a Detective Inspector named Tom Brannick (played by James Nesbitt), who reinvestigates a cold case about a serial killer known as Goliath after discovering a car that's connected to him.

The official synopsis reads: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, DCI Tom Brannick) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Bloodlands continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

