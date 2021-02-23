Who is in the cast of Bloodlands and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of Bloodlands? Picture: BBC

Bloodlands cast: find out who plays the likes of Tom Brannick, Niamh McGovern and Tori Matthews in the BBC One drama.

The first episode of new drama Bloodlands aired on BBC One last Sunday, and is already proving a huge hit with viewers.

It is set in Northern Ireland, and centres around Detective Inspector Tom Brannick, who connects a car to a notorious serial killer named Goliath.

Read more: Behind Her Eyes star Eve Hewson discusses ‘prequel’ season two possibility

The synopsis reads: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, DCI Tom Brannick) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Viewers may be wondering who is in the cast and where they recognise them from - here's your need-to-know.

Who plays Tom Brannick?

James Nesbitt plays Tom. Picture: BBC

James Nesbitt plays the lead in the drama.

He is perhaps best known for playing Adam Williams in Cold Feet, as well as Bofur in The Hobbit film series.

In Bloodlands, he plays a Detective Inspector who is forced to hunt a serial killer who murdered his wife 20 years previously.

Speaking about his role to the BBC, he said: "As a veteran detective Brannick has a foot in both the past and the present.

"He has hope for the future in the potential of his daughter, but he is stopped from moving forward by the resurrection of an assassin myth; a symbol of police collusion in past violence that holds deeply personal significance."

Read more: All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in March

Who plays Niamh McGovern?

Charlene McKenna plays Niamh. Picture: BBC

Niamh is a detective who works alongside Tom and pushes him to investigate the case.

She is played by Charlene McKenna.

Charlene has also played Jessica in TV series Pure Mule, and has also had roles in Raw, Misfits and Whistleblower.

Who plays Tori Matthews?

Lisa Dwan plays Tori. Picture: BBC

Tori is a doctor, who teaches Tom’s daughter at medical school. She helps with the investigation into Goliath.

The character is played by Lisa Dwan.

As well as Bloodlands, Lisa has appeared in Top Boy, Oliver Twist, and Fair City

Who plays Jackie Twomey?

Lorcan Cranitch plays Jackie. Picture: BBC

Jackie Twomey is Tom’s boss, who worked on the original Goliath case. He is reluctant for Tom to take on the case again.

Jackie is played by Lorcan Cranitch.

Lorcan has also appeared in Waking the Dead, Spooks, Silent Witness and New Tricks.

Who plays Tom's daugher Izzy Brannick?

Lola Petticrew plays Tom's daughter Izzy. Picture: BBC

Izzy Brannick is Tom's daughter, who is studying to be a doctor at medical school.

She is played by Lola Petticrew.

Lola has also appeared in shows like Come Home and My Left Nut.

Who plays Adam Corey?

Ian McElhinney plays Adam. Picture: BBC

Adam Corey is the brother of one of Goliath's victims.

He is played by Ian McElhinney.

Ian has also appeared in the likes of Game of Thrones, Derry Girls and The Fall.

Bloodlands continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

NOW READ:

When is The Celebrity Circle 2021 air date and who is in the line-up?