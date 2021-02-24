Where in Northern Ireland was Bloodlands filmed?

Bloodlands filming locations: here are the areas where the BBC drama was filmed.

The first episode of new thriller drama Bloodlands aired on BBC One last Sunday, and it's already proving a huge hit with viewers.

The four-part series tells the story of a Detective Inspector named Tom Brannick, who reinvestigates a cold case about a serial killer known as Goliath after discovering a car that's connected to him.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Bloodlands and where have you seen them before?

The show is set in Northern Ireland, with a number of locations being used to film.

Here's your need-to-know on where the show was filmed.

Bloodlands stars James Nesbitt. Picture: BBC One

Where was Bloodlands filmed?

Filming for the show took place predominantly in and around Belfast, Strangford Lough and the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland.

Bloodlands was filmed in Northern Ireland. Picture: BBC One

The show's creator Jed Mercurio said: "Bloodlands was mainly filmed in the rural area around Strangford Lough, a rugged and beautiful location that serves as the eerie setting for the series.

"It looks amazing on camera but the weather can be quite challenging at times. We all made sure we had our thermals and waterproofs with us."

Read more: Behind Her Eyes star Eve Hewson discusses ‘prequel’ season two possibility

When was Bloodlands filmed?

It was filmed in the early months of 2020, just before the start of lockdown.

Bloodlands is a new drama from Jed Mercurio. Picture: BBC One

What is Bloodlands about?

The synopsis reads: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, DCI Tom Brannick) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Is there a trailer for Bloodlands?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below:

Bloodlands continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

NOW READ:

Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis break down in tears as they watch newborn be resuscitated