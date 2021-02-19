Exclusive

Behind Her Eyes star Eve Hewson discusses ‘prequel’ season two possibility

19 February 2021, 10:30

Eve Hewson - who plays Adele in the Netflix series - has said she'd love to do a prequel looking at the couple's time in Brighton.

**Warning: contains major spoilers for Behind Her Eyes season one**

If you've already polished off every episode of new Netflix show Behind Her Eyes, we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting for news of season two.

After *that* major twist and cliffhanger in the season finale, many fans will be clamouring for more episodes.

There hasn't been any confirmation on whether there will be a season two, but Eve Hewson, who plays Adele in the show, has said that she'd like to do a prequel of what happened when Adele and David lived in Brighton.


Eve Hewson plays Adele in Behind Her Eyes
Eve Hewson plays Adele in Behind Her Eyes. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Heart.co.uk alongside her co-star Tom Bateman ahead of the series launch, she said: "Wouldn’t it be cool do a a prequel of what happened in that other town that David and Adele were in before they came to London?

Tom, who plays David, replied: "And it would be really fun for you, because you go crazy..."

Behind Her Eyes is available to watch on Netflix now
Behind Her Eyes is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Eve then added: "If you do anything after I can’t be in it..."

Discussing the major twist at the end of season one, Tom said: "I suppose - where could it go? It does leave with one hell of a cliffhanger and you think ‘wait, what? What’s gonna happen there?’ which I always quite like."

Eve added: "There is a season two possibility."

**Spoilers for the final episode below**

The major twist at the end of the series is that Adele and her best friend Rob swapped bodies while lucid dreaming while he was visiting her family home, and Rob took over Adele's body, killing her when she was inside his.

Therefore, in the present scenes, it was Rob - inside Adele's body - that David was married to.

At the end of the season, Rob swaps bodies with Louise after tricking her into coming to her house, and then kills her while she is in Adele's body.

Rob then takes on Louise's body, leaving Adele's to die in a fire, and Rob marries David, disguised as Louise.

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream on Netflix now.

