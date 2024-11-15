First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

15 November 2024, 10:17

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed
First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hope Wilson

Pictures from the first episode of I'm A Celeb 2024 have been released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A first look at the brand new series of I'm A Celebrity has been revealed, with the 2024 contestants getting stuck into a challenge straight away!

Ant and Dec will be welcoming Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Barry McGuigan, GK Barry, Melvin Odoom, Tulisa Contostavlos, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall and Coleen Rooney, to Australia, as they try their best to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

In new pictures teasing the first episode of the 2024 series, viewers will see the campmates come together and take part in a Bushtucker Trial.

As part of their first challenge, it appears that some of the celebrities will have to drink a milkshake made up of blended bull's penis with fish eyes and vomit fruit.

The I'm A Celeb cast will have to take part in challenges before heading to camp
The I'm A Celeb cast will have to take part in challenges before heading to camp. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking about the first episode, a source told The Sun: "This is the kind of challenge that gets the adrenaline flowing and fans love watching it back home.

"The celebs are fully up for it and this series looks set to be one of the best for years."

The celebrities will be paired up as they compete to become camp leaders, where they will be exempt from doing chores and will have the luxury of sleeping in the Leaders' lodge.

The I'm A Celeb cast have met each other
The I'm A Celeb cast have met each other. Picture: Shutterstock

As they race against each other to win, executive producer for the show, Olly Nash, has explained how the challenge will work.

They told The Sun: "There is a finish line. There's a very clear start with Ant and Dec.

"And Ant and Dec are at the very end as well, and they're all heading for the same finish line.

"It will be clear who is winning and who has won, but there'll be plenty of opportunities for overtakes, so all is not lost."

Tulisa Contostavlos is one of the I'm A Celeb contestants
Tulisa Contostavlos is one of the I'm A Celeb contestants. Picture: Shutterstock

He continued: "There'll be a number of challenges across the race. There'll be a very clear starting point and a starting moment for Ant and Dec, and it'll be quite obvious when these people are finished.

"It's up to the celebrities who they pair up with. There will be a mechanism and a twist about how they decide who picks who and in what order, and that will be out on the first show on Sunday.

"So that mechanism will be almost like a playground pick, in the sense that nobody wants to be picked last.

"But there will be an element or a group of celebrities that will be picking the other celebrities are remaining to pair up with, and in your pairs, you'll be racing for camp."

The I'm A Celeb cast are heading into the jungle
The I'm A Celeb cast are heading into the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

Olly added: "Never before has that race for camp, or a race had such an impact in the first few days of reality.

"It will really lead those relationships you create and the people you pick will really affect your future in camp and across the series."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 17th November, on ITV1 and ITVX

