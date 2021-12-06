Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

By Alice Dear

Arlene Phillips and the rest of the I'm A Celebrity contestants previously had to be moved out of the castle due to Storm Arwen.

Arlene Phillips, 78, became the first star to be voted out of the I'm A Celebrity castle this weekend.

Now out of the North Wales castle, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was free to spill the beans on life inside the camp and – of course – what really happened when they were moved into isolation during Storm Arwen.

In her first interview since being voted off the show, Arlene spoke to Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis about her experience.

Specifically speaking about the time the celebrities were moved into isolation from the castle, the choreographer revealed that they were treated to TV and food.

Arlene Phillips became the first contestant of I'm A Celebrity 2021 to be voted off. Picture: ITV

Arlene even revealed that she got the chance to dye her roots before heading back into the camp.

However, she did add that the celebrities were not allowed their phones back, no news and generally no contact with the outside world.

Speaking to Susanna and Martin, she explained: "The only thing we had to watch was Netflix. No news, no family contact, nothing."

Arlene Phillips told Good Morning Britain she dyed her hair while in isolation. Picture: ITV

Arlene went on to tell the presenters: "We spent a day in the castle, we didn't know where we were going to go, what was going to happen, and then we were taken into isolation.

"We all had separate houses, and there was some food waiting for us."

Arlene Phillips revealed that the celebrities got to watch Netflix and were not limited to rice and beans. Picture: ITV

While she said it was "very strange" to be out of the castle but still isolated, Arlene added that it was the "biggest thrill of a lifetime" because she got to dye her hair.

"For me it was great because I got to get delivered my Josh Wood", she revealed: "I could do my roots and that was like the biggest thrill of a lifetime."

Reflecting on the moment she had to return to the castle camp, Arlene said people just "got on with the job in hand".

It was previously reported that the isolation houses the stars stayed in during the storm were the houses they originally stayed in for two weeks prior to the show.

In the statement announcing the safety precautions being taken place at the time, ITV said: "The quarantine conditions for the celebrities will be the same as they had pre-show."

And while Arlene said she "got on with the job" when returning from the short break back into the camp, former contestant Richard Madeley previously said he was concerned about how the contestants would cope with all the changes.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain after he was forced to leave the show for COVID safety reasons, Richard said: "I've heard, I don't know if this is the case or not, but I've heard they've gone back to the safe houses that we were all kept in for two and a half weeks.

"They're comfortable places, they're not the castle. And I would have thought that will play havoc with their psychology.

"They've all got themselves into the mindset that they're in the castle, and suddenly you're back in a modern bungalow on the beach – it's going to mess with them."

I'm A Celebrity 2021 continues tonight on ITV at 9PM.