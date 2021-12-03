I'm A Celebrity intruders removed from castle in shock security breach

Two I'm A Celebrity intruders took pictures from inside the Gwrych Castle set.

I’m A Celebrity was thrown into chaos this week when two masked intruders broke into Gwrych Castle.

The trespassers were able to get into the set during Storm Arwen when the stars had to be evacuated due to adverse weather.

According to North Wales Live, the pair took selfies together around the camp.

Two intruders broke into the I'm A Celeb camp. Picture: ITV

An I'm A Celebrity spokesperson told us: "A security breach was identified during Storm Arwen and intruders were removed from the location with immediate effect.

“The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

A show source has also called the breach ‘irresponsible’ and dangerous, adding: "This was such irresponsible behaviour to put themselves and the security team in during the storm.

“They were trespassing on private property and creating unnecessary risks."

This comes after another intruder sneaked into the site last week before the celebrities had to be taken back to isolation.

The intruders made it to the sleeping quarters. Picture: ITV

ITV was then forced to cancel the live episodes on Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to the weather conditions.

COVID rules meant the likes of Naughty Boy, Danny Miller, Frankie Bridge and David Ginola had to quarantine until they were allowed back in the castle.

Hosts Ant and Dec opened up about what really happened behind the scenes, and the moment the set was completely destroyed.

Ahead of the show returning on Tuesday night, Ant and Dec told This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that bosses ordered them to come into the castle on Friday afternoon.

They said: "We got a call on Friday afternoon to come into site ASAP as we had to pre-record the show just to be safe in case satellites went down."

Explaining what had happened while filming, Dec, 46, continued: "We could hear the winds howling and blowing so we knew it was pretty rough.

"Then we got a call Saturday morning to say basically the wind had pretty much destroyed the tech base, the marquees had come down and trees had been felled and borders had moved."

Over the weekend, I’m A Celeb was replaced by compilation shows voiced by Ant and Dec featuring the best moments from the show’s ten year history.