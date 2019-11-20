Who is Caitlyn Jenner’s girlfriend Sophia Hutchins and what has she said about I'm A Celebrity?

Caitlyn Jenner lives with Sophia Hutchins. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Caitlyn Jenner is settling into life in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but she’ll most likely be missing her partner.

Caitlyn Jenner is making Kardashian fans’ dreams come true with her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as she starts to reveal some inside information about the family.

Caitlyn was previously married to Kris Jenner, until the couple split in 2013 following 23 years of marriage.

Since her transition, Caitlyn has been linked to Sophia Hutchins, but are they together, and who is Caitlyn’s girlfriend?

Sophia said she and Caitlyn are "partners in everything they do". Picture: PA

Who is Sophia Hutchins?

Sophia Hutchins is a 23 year old transgender woman and business woman working in the beauty industry.

Are Sophia and Caitlyn together?

While the pair have never confirmed they are in a relationship, Sophia has previously said they are “partners in everything they do”.

Talking to The Hidden Truth in an interview, Sophia said of Caitlyn: “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”

The pair often walk red carpets together and appear on each other’s social media platforms.

Sophia appeared on Lorraine following Caitlyn’s entrance into the jungle.

Speaking to the host from America, she said: “It hasn’t been easy to watch at all. When you’re watching someone from across the globe you feel helpless to begin with.

“And then when you see her crying it’s been gut wrenching to watch with everyone, and I’m watching with you.

“Producers take away everyone’s phones and we have no communication, which is interesting and difficult to deal with.”

She added: “I want to call the producers and say no more snakes, no more bugs but we knew what she’d signed up for.”