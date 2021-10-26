Who is in the cast of Inside Job on Netflix?

Inside Job is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Inside Job cast: who voices the characters in the new animated Netflix series?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inside Job has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped earlier this month, and many viewers may be recognising where they recognise some of the cast from.

The 10-part adult animated series follows the lives of a group of people whose job it is to manage the world's conspiracy theories.

It features an all-star cast who you'll likely recognise from their work in a number of previous films and TV shows - here's your need-to-know on who provides the voices.

Inside Job cast

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Lizzy Caplan plays Reagan Ridley. Picture: Alamy

Lizzy Caplan plays Reagan Ridley, a socially awkward tech genius who works at Cognito Inc.

Lizzy has appeared in a number of major films, notably playing Janis Ian in Mean Girls (2004).

She has also appeared in The Interview (2014), The Bachelorette (2012), and Extinction (2018).

Christian Slater as Rand Ridley

Christian Slater plays Rand Ridley. Picture: Alamy

Christian Slater plays Rand Ridley, Reagan's father and former CEO of Cognito.

As well as Inside Job, Christian has appeared in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Interview with the Vampire (1994), Broken Arrow (1996), and Hard Rain (1998).

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Clark Duke plays Brett Hand. Picture: Alamy

Clark Duke plays Brett Hand, who is described as a 'yes-man' from Washington DC.

Clark is an actor and comedian known for his roles in comedies like Kick-Ass (2010), Sex Drive (2008), and Hot Tub Time Machine (2010). He also played Clark Green in the US version of The Office.

Tisha Campbell as Gigi Thompson

Tisha Campbell plays Gigi Thompson. Picture: Alamy

Tisha Campbell plays Gigi Thompson, a PR officer and office gossip.

She has appeared in films like School Daze (1988), Rooftops (1989), and Boomerang (1992).

Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough

Andy Daly plays J.R. Scheimpough. Picture: Alamy

Andy Daly plays J.R. Scheimpough, the CEO of Cognito.

He is known for his roles in a number of prominent TV shows, including Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Black-ish, and Trial & Error.

Chris Diamantopoulos as ROBOTUS

Chris Diamantopoulos plays ROBOTUS. Picture: Alamy

Chris Diamantopoulos plays ROBOTUS.

As well as Inside Job, Chris has appeared in shows like Silicon Valley, The Three Stooges, and Good Girls Revolt.

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

John DiMaggio plays Glenn Dolphman. Picture: Alamy

John DiMaggio plays Glenn Dolphman, a human-dolphin super soldier.

John is known for a number of other voice roles, including as Bender on Futurama, Jake the Dog on Adventure Time, and Dr. Drakken on Kim Possible.

Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre

Bobby Lee plays Dr Andre. Picture: Alamy

Bobby Lee plays Dr. Andre, a biochemist.

Bobby is known for appearing in films like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004), Pineapple Express (2008), and The Dictator (2012).

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Brett Gelman plays Magic Myc. Picture: Alamy

Brett Gelman plays Magic Myc, a psychic mushroom-like organism.

Brett has appeared in shows like Fleabag, Making History, Twin Peaks, and Stranger Things.