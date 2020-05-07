Isolation Stories cast: Who is Eddie Marsan and what are his children’s names?

Is Eddie Marson acting with his real children in Isolation Stories? Here's what we know...

Isolation Stories made its debut on ITV earlier this week and follows four fictional families as they deal with life lockdown.

We’ve already seen the emotional stories of Mel (Sheridan Smith), Ron and Russell (Robert and Tom Glenister), and Mike and Rochelle (Darren Boyd and Angela Griffin).

And on Thursday, it’s the turn of actor Eddie Marsan and his real life sons to depict the challenges of a struggling single father.

Episode four sees a grandad (David Threlfall) try to bring his broken family together by stopping off outside his grandkids window on his way to the grocery store.

But his son-in-law (Eddie Marsan) isn’t too happy as he tries to come to terms with his wife Karen leaving him.

So, what do we know about Eddie Marsan and what do we know about his family?

Who is Eddie Marsan?

Eddie Marsan is a 51-year-old actor from London.

Before his role on Isolation Stories, Eddie has appeared in a long list of films and TV shows.

These include Mission: Impossible III, Hancock, Sherlock Holmes, War Horse, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Happy Go Lucky.

He also appeared as Terry in Showtime's series Ray Donovan (2013), and as Mr. Norrell in the BBC drama Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Eddie married make-up artist Janine Schneider in 2002 and they have four children together.

Eldest daughter Tilly, 15, is followed by Blu, 14, Bodhi, 11, and youngest child, seven-year-old Rufus Marsan.

Are Eddie Marsan’s real sons in Isolation Stories?

Eddie Marsan’s real life sons Blu and Bodhi also took part in Isolation Stories alongside him.

Eddie and wife Janine juggled home-schooling their four children while capturing his scenes for the four-part drama.

Social distancing restrictions saw Janine step behind the camera for the first time to help capture her husband’s performance while the kids joined in the acting.

