Is Sheridan Smith pregnant and when is her baby due?

4 May 2020, 20:36 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 20:41

Sheridan Smith is appearing in the first episode of ITV’s Isolation Stories.

The 38-year-old is playing expectant single mother Mel in the emotional 15-minute episode who is isolating alone during the lockdown.

But while Sheridan has shown off her blossoming belly in the programme, how much do we know about the actresses real pregnancy? Here’s what we know...

Is Sheridan Smith pregnant?

Sheridan is pregnant with her first child after confirming the news in October last year on a cruise ship.

Talking to an audience on a cruise ship, she said: "I've got a baby on board."

Sheridan Smith is appearing on Isolation Stories
Sheridan Smith is appearing on Isolation Stories. Picture: ITV

Before adding: "I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath. I've got all these new symptoms, so sorry!"

A month later, the actress shared the news on Instagram as she posted a picture of a baby blanket and a teddy bear embroidered with 'Baby Smith-Horn.’

When is Sheridan Smith's baby due?

It is unclear when Sheridan is due to give birth, as she has not confirmed how far along she is.

Judging by the size of her baby, the baby is thought to arrive around Spring 2020.

Who is Sheridan Smith’s fiancé?

Sheridan Smith met fiancé Jamie Horn after the pair connected through dating app, Tinder back in July last year.

Not much is known about Jamie, but he is 28-years-old and studied at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers before becoming an insurance broker in London.

Jamie proposed to Sheridan with a £10,000 ring and the couple has moved into a rented home in North London

Just the month before her pregnancy news was revealed, Sheridan admitted she was ready to start a family after working with children on the cast of her West End show Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

She told the Mirror: "I can’t tell you how much I love the kids.

"I am gonna miss them so much. They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me.

“I will cherish the memories and watch their careers flourish.

"Me and Jamie now are thinking of making me a mamma. All thanks to these amazing souls.”

