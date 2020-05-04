Piers Morgan forced to pull out of Good Morning Britain after developing coronavirus symptoms

Piers Morgan has been forced to miss his presenting job on Good Morning Britain after developing coronavirus symptoms.

The 55-year-old tweeted that he had started feeling unwell over the weekend, so had been tested for COVID-19.

Piers didn't reveal what symptoms he had experienced, but told his followers: "On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I've had a test for COVID-19 and so won't be working on GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "I hope you’re well Piers. We need you!"

Another said: "Hope all is well Piers we need you,” and a third wrote: “Oh no, I really hope you don’t have it, get well soon Piers, GMB won’t be the same without you."

The host has been appearing on the show since lockdown began, sitting two metres away from his fellow presenters.

While Piers and co-host Susanna Reid present the show for the first three days of the week, Ben Shephard takes Piers' place on Thursdays, and on Fridays Kate Garraway joins the line up.

It's not yet confirmed when Piers will be back on the show.

This comes three weeks after Susanna self-isolated at her London home when her son developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Susanna, 49, was away from GMB for two weeks, as she explained to her followers: “I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household.

“Stay well everyone.”

Meanwhile, Piers was recently cleared of any broadcasting breaches after he clashed with various politicians over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Ofcom received 1,645 complaints over Piers' interviews with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Care Minister Helen Whately.

However, the broadcasting regulator has since decided to take no action, noting that Piers "well known for his combative style".

