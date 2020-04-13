Piers Morgan donates £10,000 of his own cash to 99-year-old war veteran's NHS appeal

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears at the generous gesture. Picture: ITV / Twitter

The pensioner is trying to complete 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS.

Piers Morgan has donated £10,000 of his own money to a 99-year-old war veteran's NHS appeal.

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in floods of tears when the telly host, 55, announced he was gifting Captain Tom Moore a lump sum of cash to boost his fundraising campaign.

The kind pensioner is attempting to complete 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 at the end of this month to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Piers Morgan leaks screen-grabs of his and Meghan Markle's Twitter direct messages

‘You’ve got 10 grand from me.’@piersmorgan makes a generous donation to @captaintommoore’s NHS fundraising campaign. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JoE2ZyEtNN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 13, 2020

During an interview with the OAP, Piers said: "Captain Tom Moore, thank you for serving your country. I'm so glad that we were able, through the brilliant NHS, to serve you back and keep you going.

"Good luck - I want to get you over the line today. Here's what I'm going to do, Tom, I'm going to put £10,000 of my own money into your fundraising today and I hope that encourages everyone watching at home to do the same.

"Little or small, whatever you can do. Let's get you over the half a million. You've got 10 grand from me."

Read more: What are the symptoms of coronavirus and what is the difference between COVID-19 and a cough?

The kind pensioner is attempting to complete 100 laps of his garden. Picture: Good Morning Britain / ITV

The former solider replied: "Thank you. It's been so lovely to speak to you and Susanna."

Taking to Twitter after the show, he wrote: "Thanks @susannareid100 and @piersmorgan for having me on @GMB this morning - it was a real pleasure.

"And Piers - I salute you. This is all for our heroes."

Read more: The first official NHS guidelines on asthma and coronavirus have been published

The 55-year-old donated £10,000 to Tom's NHS appeal. Picture: Getty

Piers was praised for his generous gesture by viewers who showered him with praise on social media.

"Thank you Piers Morgan! You are a true gent. There are no other words to say! From a proud and exhausted NHS worker," wrote one fan.

A second exclaimed: "WOW!!!!!! What an amazing offer @piersmorgan Heroes at 99, you're a hero too Piers."

While a third added: "He gets abuse, and sometimes rightly so, but the way @piersmorgan has been during the last month or 2 has been very impressive and his donation of £10k to Major Tom Moore was brilliant!"

Since his interview, Tom's fundraising total has skyrocketed to almost half a million pounds, putting him on track to reach his financial target on time – donate to the cause here.