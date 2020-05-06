Who is in the cast of Isolation Stories? Full line-up including Angela Griffin, Robert Glenister and his son Tom

Who is in the cast of ITV's Isolation Stories? Picture: ITV

Meet the cast of Isolation Stories on ITV including Eddie Marsan and his real life sons Blu and Bodhi...

Isolation Stories is hitting our screens all this week, giving an insight into what families are going through during lockdown in the UK.

ITV have put together the series of short 15 minute episodes while adhering to strict social distancing rules, filmed in the homes of some huge actors.

But who is starring in Isolation Stories and what are their episodes about? Here’s everything you need to know…

Episode 1: Mel

Sheridan Smith as Mel

Mel is a heavily pregnant woman who is coping with feeling lonely during lockdown as the father of her child has left and she is living alone.

As one of the biggest names on British TV, Sheridan Smith has had roles in Cleaning Up, Black Work and Cilla.

She is also known for starring in sitcoms Two Pints of Lager and Gavin & Stacey.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor as Kwame

Kwame is Mel’s concerned colleague who tries to reach out to her.

As for Daniel, he starred in the ITV2 sitcom Timewasters as well post-apocalyptic sitcom Cockroaches.

Nina Wadia as Yasmine

Yasmine is also a colleague of Mel’s who is worried about losing her job during the pandemic.

Most famously, Nina played Zainab Masood on BBC One’s EastEnders from 2007 until 2013.

She has also starred in Goodness Gracious Me and Death in Paradise.

Episode 2: Ron and Russell

Robert Glenister as Ron

Ron’s story sees the dementia sufferer being looked after by his son after contracting coronavirus.

Robert is best known for his roles in BBC One’s Hustle and spy drama Spooks. More recently, he appeared in ITV period drama Belgravia.

Tom Glenister as Russell

Russell is Ron’s son, who is caring for his dad after he falls ill with coronavirus.

Tom is Robert Glenister’s real life son and is the youngest of two children.

He is just starting out in his acting career – graduating from Guildhall School of Drama, but has already starred in ITV dramas Doc Martin and Vera.

Episode 3: Mike and Rochelle

Angela Griffin as Rochelle

Rochelle is a psychiatrist who is talking to her patients via video conferencing apps during the coronavirus outbreak.

Previously to her role on Isolation Stories, Angela played Fiona Middleton on Coronation Street until 1998.

She has since starred in Waterloo Road, Mount Pleasant and Lewis.

Darren Boyd as Mike

Mike is a patient of Rochelle’s and suffers from hypochondria, which has been heightened by the pandemic.

Darren has previously starred in Fortitude and Lucky Man.

Episode 4: Karen

Eddie Marsan

Eddie is playing the role of a single father of two children who is still getting over his marriage break down.

The actor's real life sons Blu and Bodhi are also starring in the short drama.

Prior to this role, Eddie has a long list of TV and film credits including Vera Drake, Red Riding, Deadpool 2 and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

David Threlfall

David is playing Marsan’s father-in-law who lives in the same neighbourhood and tries to keep a relationship with his grandchildren from outside the window.

