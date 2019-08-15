Who's in the Deep Water cast? Anna Friel stars in the new ITV drama everyone's hooked on

Here's who's in the cast of ITV's new drama, Deep Water. Picture: ITV

By Emma Clarke

ITV has launched a brand new drama starring Marcella actress, Anna Friel.

Likened to HBO's Big Little Lies, new ITV drama Deep Water is set to be the summer's biggest drama.

Heading up the talented cast is British actress Anna Friel. But who else is in the cast? We reveal all...

What is Deep Water about?

Based on the novel by Paula Daly, Deep Water is set in the Lake District and follows the lives of a group of school-run mums.

Lisa works in a kennel and is married to a taxi driver. She then becomes pals with another mum, Kate - who is seemingly perfect.

The show opens with Sam (Lisa's son) falling overboard while on a boating trip with Fergus (Kate's son), and Kate asks Lisa to go for a coffee to smooth things over.

Roz is the third mum in the gang and is also trying to keep up the facade of having a normal, happy family.

As the narrative progresses, it's expected the facade will shatter and their secrets will spill.

Deep Water is about three school-run mums trying to balance work, life and being a parent. Picture: ITV

Who's in the cast with Anna Friel?

Anna Friel heads up the cast of Deep Water, playing Lisa. Kate is played by Howards End actress, Rosalind Eleazar, and Being Human's Sinead Keenan plays Roz.

Other notable names in the cast include Charlie Carrick, Steve Cree and Alastair Mackenzie.

When is Deep Water on TV?

You can catch Deep Water on ITV from 9pm on Wednesdays. Episodes will also be repeated every Sunday at 11.40pm and will be available on iPlayer.

There are six episodes in total.