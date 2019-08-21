Where is Deep Water shot? Lake District filming locations for the ITV drama revealed

21 August 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 21:01

We reveal the Lake District filming locations for ITV's new drama, Deep Water
We reveal the Lake District filming locations for ITV's new drama, Deep Water. Picture: ITV

ITV's new drama Deep Water is giving Big Little Lies a run for its money - with its amazing soundtrack and

ITV's new drama Deep Water is giving Big Little Lies a run for its money - with its amazing soundtrack, star-studded cast and beautiful backdrop.

So where is it filmed, exactly? We reveal the filming locations in the Lake District...

Where is Deep Water filmed?

The thrilling new drama is set in the stunning landscape of the Lake District in Lincolnshire.

ITV's new miniseries starring Anna Friel was primarily shot around Lake Windermere, with some scenes filmed near neighbouring lake, Coniston Water.

Locals and regulars to the spot may also recognise Blue Water Cafe, which appears in the show.

The crew is said to have started filming for Deep Water in September last year, wrapping up in December 2018. Owing to the season, there are lots of striking sky and choppy water shots in the show, adding to the drama.

What is Deep Water about?

ITV's Deep Water follows the lives of three school-run mums who are trying to balance parenting with their social lives - all while trying to maintain the perfect facade.

It is easy to see why everyone is likening it to Big Little Lies, as not only is the scenery on point, the cast and soundtrack are perfection.

Who's in the Deep Water cast?

- Anna Friel stars Lisa

- Rosalind Eleazar plays Kate

- Sinead Keenan plays Roz

When is Deep Water on TV?

You can catch Deep Water on ITV from 9pm on Wednesdays. Episodes will also be repeated every Sunday at 11.40pm and will be available on iPlayer. There are six episodes in total, but they may extend the show for another season - I mean, it's already proving to be a hit with viewers!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jade Goody passed away of cervical cancer

When did Jade Goody die of cervical cancer and how many kids did she and Jeff Brazier have?

Celebrities

Jason has left the show

Jason Gardiner QUITS Dancing On Ice after 13 years on the show
Loose Women reshuffle on Bank Holiday Monday set to bring the ‘most emotional show ever’

Loose Women reshuffle on Bank Holiday Monday set to bring the ‘most emotional show ever’
Ashley and Anne debated on GMB

Good Morning Britain sparks debate over whether single women should get IVF on the NHS
GBBO viewers think they know who's going to win

Great British Bake Off fans convinced they know who wins a WEEK before launch

Trending on Heart

Jacqueline has said 'parenthood isn't perfect'

Jacqueline Jossa hits out at 'Instagram perfect' mums who 'all get surgery anyway'

Celebrities

Even celebrities are falling for this Instagram hoax

Instagram hoax goes viral as people share ‘warning’ post, and even celebrities are falling for it

Lifestyle

The Internet is divided over this video of an animal being petted

Rabbit or bird? This freaky optical illusion video has people totally divided

Lifestyle

The Absolutely Fabulous star has hit out at her sister on Twitter

Julia Sawalha SLAMS 'lying' sister Nadia for 'destroying their family'

Celebrities

New details of the latest James Bond film have been released

New James Bond movie: Bond 25 title, release date, cast and latest rumours revealed