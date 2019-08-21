Where is Deep Water shot? Lake District filming locations for the ITV drama revealed

We reveal the Lake District filming locations for ITV's new drama, Deep Water. Picture: ITV

ITV's new drama Deep Water is giving Big Little Lies a run for its money - with its amazing soundtrack and

ITV's new drama Deep Water is giving Big Little Lies a run for its money - with its amazing soundtrack, star-studded cast and beautiful backdrop.

So where is it filmed, exactly? We reveal the filming locations in the Lake District...

Where is Deep Water filmed?

The thrilling new drama is set in the stunning landscape of the Lake District in Lincolnshire.

ITV's new miniseries starring Anna Friel was primarily shot around Lake Windermere, with some scenes filmed near neighbouring lake, Coniston Water.

Locals and regulars to the spot may also recognise Blue Water Cafe, which appears in the show.

The crew is said to have started filming for Deep Water in September last year, wrapping up in December 2018. Owing to the season, there are lots of striking sky and choppy water shots in the show, adding to the drama.

What is Deep Water about?

ITV's Deep Water follows the lives of three school-run mums who are trying to balance parenting with their social lives - all while trying to maintain the perfect facade.

It is easy to see why everyone is likening it to Big Little Lies, as not only is the scenery on point, the cast and soundtrack are perfection.

Who's in the Deep Water cast?

- Anna Friel stars Lisa

- Rosalind Eleazar plays Kate

- Sinead Keenan plays Roz

When is Deep Water on TV?

You can catch Deep Water on ITV from 9pm on Wednesdays. Episodes will also be repeated every Sunday at 11.40pm and will be available on iPlayer. There are six episodes in total, but they may extend the show for another season - I mean, it's already proving to be a hit with viewers!